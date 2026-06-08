Summer Game Fest: All of The Big Announcements
Summer Game Fest: All The Big Announcements
- Alien: Isolation 2 brings the Xenomorph terror to a remote colony-world
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation promises an epic conclusion with expanded open world
- Resident Evil Veronica remake finally arrives, featuring Claire Redfield's search for Chris
Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s annual event, is back and has plenty of video game announcements to get you hyped for 2026 and beyond.
Shifting from the YouTube Theater to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, HHW Gaming was in the building on Friday to soak in all the excitement before Play Days kicked off Saturday, where we got hands-on with a lot of games that we will be talking about very soon, so keep it locked on HipHopWired.
But, until then, step into these announcements below.
Alien: Isolation 2
Alien: Isolation, the banger game that haunts IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey like the Xenomorph hunter after he gave it a ridiculous 5.9 score and called it mediocre, is finally getting a sequel.
Creative Assembly used the Summer Game Fest stage to announce that Alien: Isolation 2 is coming, giving fans of the first game something to be extremely excited about.
In Alien: Isolation 2, the terror shifts from a space station in outer space to a station on a planet, and yes, but what remains the same is that you still have to avoid a Xenomorph that will stalk you throughout the experience.
“On a remote, storm-ravaged colony-world, players will endure the elements as they navigate the planet’s surface, and explore the claustrophobic confines of the Weyland-Yutani outpost of Kurosaki Station. It’s a new hunting-ground for the Alien, forcing players to improvise and develop new tools, techniques, and tactics to survive the deadly game of cat-and-mouse,” a press release for the game reads.
Speaking on the forthcoming game, AI2’s creative director, Al Hope, said: “It has been over a decade since we created the original Alien: Isolation, and I am so excited to show everyone the first glimpse of the sequel. Our dedicated Survival team at Creative Assembly has been working hard to create a new, evolved Isolation experience continuing the legacy of the Alien franchise, making the eponymous killer smarter, the environment harsher, and the chance of survival slimmer.”
Alien: Isolation 2 has no release date, but you can wishlist the game on PC, PlayStation, and XBOX. Nintendo Switch 2 wishlist to follow soon.
Final Fantasy VII Revelation Is The Epic Conclusion In The Remake Series
Summer Game Fest saved the best for last with the big reveal of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the epic conclusion in the remake series.
Revelation promises to be the biggest chapter in the game series, with a much larger open world map allowing players more freedom than ever, so that you can drop in anywhere via a new parachute feature to complete the journey, and other new improvements and gameplay mechanics to the already groundbreaking remake franchise.
The trailer not only showed off battles with the massive Weapons, which are a direct response from the planet to counter the Meteor calamity brought on by Sephiroth, but also a host of other new features. We see new synergy attacks, the aptly named “fit system” that allows players to equip clothing items on the characters, and an expansive look at fan favorites Cid Highwind and Vincent Valentine.
Also, for the first time, Final Fantasy VII Revelations will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, XBOX Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and XBOX PC.
Consider us very hyped on this one.
Resident Evil Veronica Finally Revealed
After years of pleading from fans, Capcom, who is on a generational run thanks to their Resident Evil remakes, has finally given that treatment to the beloved entry in the franchise, Resident Evil: Code Veronica.
Like the other remakes, the game gets a title change and is now Resident Evil: Veronica, and it’s due out in 2027.
In the trailer, we see Claire Redfield (in first-person) trying to locate her brother, Chris, and is greeted by an old woman at an building somewhere in Paris.
The old lady then takes her to Chris’ apartment and its a mess. The old woman disappears and someone else enters the apartment and kidnaps Claire.
From there we see clips of Rockford Island, the main location where most of the game’s story takes place, subtle hints to the Ashford twins, and it wouldn’t be a Resident Evil game if the trailer didn’t feature zombies.
Resident Evil: Code Veronica first arrived on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000, with Capcom subsequently dropping Code Veronica X in 2001 on PlayStation 2 which featured new cinematics and then a high resolution remaster in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
We can’t wait to experience Resident Evil Veronica with those dreaded tank controls.
Tupac Joins Snoop Dogg In Stranger Than Heaven
One of the more head scratching moments belonged to Sega and RGG Studios’ Stranger Than Heaven the highly anticipated action-adventure game from the studio best known for its Yakuza franchise.
The new trailer for the game gave us look at the new cast additions that will be in Stranger Than Heaven and they include Takashi Ukaji, Yasukaze Motomiya, Takaya Kuroda, Kohei Tsuji (Nippon no Shacho) and Tupac, yes you read that correctly.
The later rapper with the approval from his estate, Amaru Entertainment. Following the announcement, Snoop Dogg, who is also in the game, joined by his son Calvin Broadus talked more about Tupac’s inclusion and Death Row Gaming.
As for the reaction to seeing Tupac in the game, welllllll, that was another story that we will be touching on in another post.
Stranger Than Heaven realeses worldwide on January 15, 2027.
Those were the biggest annoucnements, but not the only ones, you can see the rest below.
Mighty Cuphead Adventure
Now in development at Studio MDHR, it’s… Mighty Cuphead Adventure! That’s right: this is a brand-new, riveting Cuphead video game that will bring the most advanced 8-bit action platforming to life on your television set in 32 dazzling colors.
Programmed in Assembly Language, Mighty Cuphead Adventure is designed with the precise, authentic specifications of the Sega Master System home gaming console. While the game will still be compatible with modern consoles and personal computers, those who want a true blast from the past can experience it on a physical cartridge for the Sega Master System home gaming console. They just don’t make ’em like they used to…until we decided to!
gen Atlas
gen ATLAS is a single-player, open-world action-adventure game from Fumito Ueda, creator of ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.
Without knowing why, you awaken on an abandoned planet. Before you lies a vast, silent world. Colossal structures stretch over endless plains, deserted facilities, and an ever-changing sea. The remnants of some grand design litter the planet’s surface.
Blood Message
Blood Message has just appeared at Summer Game Fest with a brand-new story intro, revealing new story details and offering a glimpse into a previously unexplored part of the journey.
Haex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.
From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin.
Gundam Rogue Orbit
In GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, players will suit up as ace pilot RE-X, the protagonist in this new chapter for Gundam. Step into the cockpit of Gundam Helix, RE-X’s high-mobility suit, so he along with a rag-tag crew of unsung soldiers, can fight to be humanity’s last hope for survival against this unknown enemy. GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT will feature explosive fast-paced battles set in sprawling environments, with players taking on enemy hordes, massive bosses, and seemingly insurmountable challenges, set against an engaging Sci-Fi backdrop. For Gundam fans, the title promises to deliver the emotionally charged moments and unforgettable action that have made the series one of the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises while also introducing a thrilling new direction for Gundam.
Bandai Namco will reveal many more exciting details about GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT in the coming months.
CrossFire
Trust is survival.
Enemy operators, Layla and Cross, must form a fraught alliance against a lethal threat neither could overcome alone.
Street Fighter 6 – Year 4 Character Reveal Trailer feat. Tifa (FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series)
The Year 4 roster features iconic special guest Tifa from the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series, brand new fighters Yasmine and Arjun, and the second protagonist of World Tour, Bosch!
Yasmine – Summer 2026
Arjun – Autumn 2026
Tifa – Early 2027
Stellar Blade: Blood Rain
Stellar Blade: BLOOD RAIN is the next chapter in the acclaimed action-adventure franchise from SHIFT UP. BLOOD RAIN will continue the story beyond the events of the first game and introduce a new protagonist, Evie.
The Wolf Among Us Remastered & The Wolf Among Us 2
The Wolf Among Us Remastered – launching digitally this Holiday, 2026, for modern gaming platforms is a rebuilt and refined edition of the critically acclaimed 2013 original that first introduced players to Bigby Wolf and the hidden world of Fabletown. The original title earned global recognition for its storytelling and performances, including Excellence in Narrative at the SXSW Gaming Awards (2015), Outstanding Direction in Game Cinema at the NAVGTR Awards (2014), and Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in a Video Game for Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf at the 2015 BTVA Awards People’s Choice Voice Acting Award.
Set after the events of the original game, The Wolf Among Us 2 returns players to the shadowy streets of Fabletown, where fairytale characters live hidden among humans in modern-day New York. As tensions rise and long-simmering power struggles threaten to erupt, Snow White struggles to maintain order while new forces move to reshape the city’s underworld.
When a brutal series of crimes threatens to fracture the fragile balance holding Fabletown together, Bigby Wolf, sheriff of Fabletown, finds himself drawn into a dangerous conspiracy that reaches deep into the city’s criminal underworld. As suspicion spreads across the city and powerful forces work against him, Bigby must uncover the truth and decide what kind of sheriff – and what kind of wolf – he is willing to become.
Palworld 1.0
Palworld 1.0 – July 10th!
Pal Tamers, the time has come! Palworld’s first-ever cinematic trailer alongside the release date you have been waiting for!
Attack on Titan 3
Begin – for the Farewell.
Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of the action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion.
Fans can ready their blades for combat against the Nine Titans for the very first time, while learning more about the characters and lore through brand-new story content.
Clutch
A cinematic, open-world, action-driving game from the team at Maverick Games – lead by former Forza Horizon Creative Director, Mike Brown, and other senior leads on the franchise. A cinematic, open-world, action-driving game from the team at Maverick Games – lead by former Forza Horizon Creative Director, Mike Brown, and other senior leads on the franchise.
Hot Wheels Infinite Rush
Set in dynamic, freely explorable environments designed in the signature scale and style of Hot Wheels, players can launch into gravity-defying stunts and high-speed adventures beyond the iconic orange tracks.
Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance
Introducing Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the massive expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds. Soar into a land above, wield new abilities, and hunt legendary monsters in Master Rank!
Elder Dragons are coming. Prepare yourselves! The next era of Monster Hunter begins in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Among Us Story: On Guard
A new standalone game from Innersloth, set in the Among Us universe. Live life as a Crewmate in this dangerous narrative adventure through space. As Guard, you’re in charge of shipwide security and everything is fine. Until there’s a MURDER?! Prove your innocence before the Impostor gets to the rest of the crew… and you.
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga — a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative.
Developed on Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S. Coming 3 September 2026. Pre-order today at https://dawnwalkergame.com/buy
14th-century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. Vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and the power that comes with it.
You play as Coen, a young man turned into a #Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love?
Star Wars: Zero Company
Every Move Counts. Command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic story in Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Coming August 27, 2026.
Each choice you make could alter the fate of the galaxy in this cinematic original story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars Era.
Lords of the Fallen 2
Wishlist now on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Epic Games Store: https://linktr.ee/lordsofthefallen.
Lords of the Fallen II is the dark fantasy action-RPG where brutal, soulslike combat meets a world splitting at its core. Battle against the darkness in an epic adventure across a shattered kingdom. One world. Two realms. No mercy.
Coming 2026
Saw: Genesis
The hour of judgement is upon you. Step into a 3v1 multiplayer experience where one player becomes the Judge, a precursor to Jigsaw, and three others fight to survive as the Accused.
Manipulate the trial from the shadows or work together to escape a deadly maze of traps, pressure, and impossible choices. Set in the grim aftermath of World War I, SAW: Genesis delivers short, intense matches, oppressive atmosphere, and a twisted vision of redemption through pain and sacrifice.
The game is co-developed by Anshar Studios and Broken Mirror Games and published by Bloober Team.
Sign Up for Closed Alpha Testing: https://bit.ly/SAW_Playtest
Wishlist Now on STEAM: https://bit.ly/SAWGenesis_STEAM
1666 Amsterdam
About 1666: Amsterdam A cycle is ending. Another one is beginning. Take part in Noa’s Commencement as she inherits the mantle of the Collector. Unravel a mystery that spans centuries. Choose the companion that will walk beside you. Follow the traces left behind in a city shaped by secrets, power, and memory. This is where everything begins.
Mafia: The Old Country expansion, Man of Honor
Join the infamous Ennio Salieri to settle old scores in MAN OF HONOR, an expansion for Mafia: The Old Country featuring two new story chapters and exclusive Free Ride content.
Coming August 14, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S & PC.
RuneScape: Dragonwilds
On RuneScape’s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill and craft in this co-operative survival adventure.
Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to face the ferocious Dragon Queen. RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be available September 15, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, alongside our 1.0 release.
Virtua Fighter Crossroads
Don’t miss the VIRTUA FIGHTER CROSSROADS SHOWCASE. A special broadcast packed with the latest reveals and updates from the all-new evolution of VIRTUA FIGHTER.
A city you’ve never seen.
A story you’ve never heard.
A totally new Virtua Fighter.
Guild Wars 3
Explore Tyria like never before in Guild Wars 3, an action-adventure MMORPG and modern evolution of the genre. Play solo or form a band of adventurers, forging impactful and enduring bonds with fellow players, a formative cast of memorable NPCs, and the nature spirits that call Orr home.
Available on PC and PS5.