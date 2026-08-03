A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

A$AP Rocky was apparently ready to recruit a respected graphic designer for some branding work, but the possible collaboration ended before it could even begin.

As spotted on Complex, Rocky recently contacted logo designer Allan Peters through Instagram and asked how much he charged for brand logo revisions. Pretty Flacko also complimented Peters’ work and said he would be honored to collaborate with him. Instead of keeping the potential business conversation private, Peters posted a screenshot of Rocky’s message to his Instagram page alongside the caption, “I have no words.”

Rocky soon appeared in the comments section and made it clear that he did not appreciate their conversation being shared with the public. “THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL,” he wrote. “WELL I GUESS WE WON’T BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY.” Peters has since deleted the post and has not publicly responded to Rocky’s comment. It also remains unclear which Rocky-affiliated brand or logo the Harlem rapper wanted revised.

The missed opportunity was not a small one. Peters is a partner and chief creative officer at Peters Design Company and has developed branding work for companies including Nike, Disney, Amazon and Patagonia. He is also the author of the award-winning design book Logos That Last and has built an Instagram following of more than one million people by showcasing his logo-design process.

Unfortunately for Peters, publicly celebrating his latest potential client seemingly cost him the client altogether. The designer may not have gotten the chance to revise Rocky’s logo, but he did provide freelancers everywhere with a free branding lesson. Sometimes the best way to announce a major collaboration is to wait until the paperwork is signed.