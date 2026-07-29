Subscribe
Close
News

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

The claim of vandalism of the Reflecting Pool offered by the Trump administration is seeing a significant collapse as the accused vandal undergoes trial.

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

On Monday (July 27), a court filing in the case against a former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has apparently thrown the government’s prosecution into question, thanks to a witness’s testimony that there was already damage.

The grand jury witness, who hasn’t been identified, testified that the pool had already been damaged before David “Davey” Hearn touched a detached piece of the lining that was floating in the water. Hearn’s lawyers contend that the witness testimony “established that the pool had substantial preexisting damage requiring repair before any alleged conduct by Mr. Hearn.”

The witness, who was apparently the only one specifically questioned about the damage, ventured that the cost to repair the damage already done to the pool would’ve been $6,000 to $15,000. Hearn was indicted on a single charge of destruction and accused of causing $1,000 worth of damage.

Hearn said he had stopped by the side of the pool during a bike ride and touched the lining “to satisfy my curiosity as a citizen of what was happening with all the algae and the peeling blue coating.” He has been charged along with three other people by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is headed by former Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro.

President Donald Trump has maintained that vandals were to blame for the deterioration of the Reflecting Pool’s lining, which was done in “American flag blue” for the celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday. It’s another
one of his projects around the nation’s capital, including the construction of a White House ballroom to the tune of
$400 million.

The cost of the project ballooned to over $16 mllion, with $1.7 million going to the Ohio-based company Greenwater Services for a water purification system, and Atlantic Industrial Coatings of Virginia receiving $14.7 million for the waterproofing and painting of the pool’s concrete floor.

Trump claimed that the repairs would last for a century. But the lining began to separate from the pool’s floor, soon after the renovation was deemed complete, and algae also began to bloom within the water.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A man wearing a black hooded jacket stands in an urban setting, with two Yeezy slide sandals shown below.

Kanye West's Yeezy Slides Mysteriously Disappear From JD Sports' Release Calendar

Cassius Life
Two portraits: a woman with braided red hair wearing a white and mesh outfit, and a bald man in a black shirt smiling.

Spicy-Wing Wooing Continues: Keke Palmer Is Still Gushing Over ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans

Bossip
Two people in colorful traditional African attire standing in a lush forest setting.

Fantastical Forces, Stunning Sorcery & An All-Star Cast Conjure 'Children Of Blood And Bone' Trailer's Tantalizing Tale Of Orïsha

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
Trending
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Trending
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
TwoGether Land
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
E1 Monaco 2026
Politics  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close