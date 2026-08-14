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Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle's ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

The Marathon is far from over. Fans have new Nipsey Hussle music.

Published on August 14, 2026
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A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.
Source: @nipseyhussle / Instagram

The Marathon is far from over. Fans have new Nipsey Hussle music.

Since the Los Angeles rapper’s untimely passing, fans have yet to receive a full-length project of unreleased material. His brother, Blacc Sam, has continued to hold things down on the business side, keeping Hussle name alive while bringing many of Nipsey’s visions to life.

The Marathon clothing brand has continued to thrive, while Neighborhood’s passion for the food industry also lives on through Marathon Burger, a venture he was deeply invested in before his passing.

Now, eight years after the release of Nipsey’s classic album Victory Lap, fans have a new body of work featuring the late rapper. Nipsey has teamed up with another West Coast artist, Bino Rideaux for their joint album, PROLIFIC

This isn’t the first time the two artists have joined forces for an entire project. Back in 2017, they released No Pressure, establishing a creative partnership that continued throughout Nipsey’s career. Bino also appeared on Nip’s Slauson Boy 2 project on the track “The Field.”

Now, the two West Coast artists are releasing another one, giving fans a piece of Nipsey’s legacy while continuing the sound they built together.

Here are some of our early takeaways from Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s new project, PROLIFIC.

Nipsey Hussle’s “I Just Wanna Know” was sampled by Kanye West on “Do It” from Vultures, two years before Nip officially released the song.

“All Summer” is the 2026 summer anthem.

According to Bino Rideaux, PROLIFIC was recorded nearly a decade ago.

“Miami Off The Plane” is the best song off Nipsey & Bino’s new album, hands down.

Lauren London sighting on “Super Real.”

Related Stories

On “Sacrifices” Nip & Bino flip Annie Lennox “No More I Love You’s.”

Ty Dolla $ign makes two appearances on PROLIFIC.

Bonus: We need YG on the remix of “I Just Wanna Know.”

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"The Marathon" album los angeles nipsey hussle

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