Tony Yayo Details Travis Scott’s Dust Up With G-Unit, Says “He Had An Ego”

Source: Getty Images / Tony Yayo / Travis Scott

Tony Yayo went into detail about G-Unit’s run-in with Travis Scott, and basically it was over nothing.

While speaking with the Breakfast Club, 50 Cent’s favorite hypeman was asked about the tense moment between Scott and the Queen’s rap stable, G-Unit.

Yayo reluctantly broke down the situation with Scott, who has famously gotten into altercations with other celebs and is well known for being a d*** and will react if he doesn’t like you looking in his direction or occupying his stage.

This latest moment involving the Houston rapper went down last month and also saw him and New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson get escorted out of a New York City members-only club where 50 Cent was performing after a bottle-throwing incident.

Per HotNewHipHop:

As Yayo describes, Scott had an ego. As G-Unit tried to pass through Scott’s section near the stage, the Astroworld artist claimed that they weren’t allowed to go. This subsequently led to a bit of a scuffle, where Yayo claims Scott was dispatched with relative ease.



The “So Seductive” rapper added that the Mighty Unit were no punks and that there wasn’t really anything else to add about the situation with Scott.

Lol, welp.

You can see more reactions to Yayo’s story below.