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Nolan Wells' Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media Data

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

By way of the family attorney, Christine Wells-Wonsley, the mother of Nolan Wells, filed for subpoenas for her son's social media data.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi

The family of Mississippi teen Nolan Wells is working diligently to uncover the mysterious circumstances of his death at Horn Island. Through the family’s legal representation, Nolan Wells’s mother has filed for subpoenas to obtain her son’s social media and location data to obtain new answers in the case.

As reported by local outlet Sun Herald, the subpoenas were filed on Tuesday by Gary Bufkin. The legal maneuver is an attempt to gain access to Nolan Wells’ social media apps and a location-tracking app, per the report. The apps in question are Snapchat, WhatsApp, TikTok, Meta Platforms, and the location-tracking app Life360.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump and Bufkin, who is based in Mississippi, are working together on an independent investigation into the death of Wells after he was reported missing on the 4th of July weekend after hanging out with friends.

Wells was reportedly boating with friends at the island, who left and returned to shore with the teen’s phone, claiming he stayed behind to hold a conversation with a girl. Wells’ family suspects some manner of foul play and has been relentless in their calls for answers and justice.

Wells’ mother and her husband say that the family and those connected with Wells have faced death threats, with local authorities, with the help of the FBI, investigating the claims.

Nolan Wells was 18.

Photo: Getty

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