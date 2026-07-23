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Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

A detective working the murder case of Texas rapper MO3 made a claim that Yella Beezy's lyrics point to a murder-for-hire plot.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Yella Beezy mugshot

The lyrics of Yella Beezy, who was indicted in connection with the murder of MO3, were the subject of a detective’s court testimony last week. The detective linked a series of Yella Beezy‘s songs to a murder-for-hire plot to take the life of MO3.

As reported by local outlet NBC5, Detective Eric Barnes told the court that after listening to a handful of songs from Yella Beezy, which include “Hitters,” “Keep It in the Streets,” and “On Your Head,” he made a connection between the lyrics on the tracks and MO3’s murder.

Barnes added in his testimony that the alleged shooter, Kewon White, was onstage with Yella Beezy, real name Markies Conway, shortly before MO3’s death, proving the level of trust Beezy had in White.

The detective also pointed to a DJ Vlad interview where Beezy suggested he had to “get his lick back,” which Barnes believes alludes to the murder-for-hire plot.

MO3 was shot and killed on a Dallas interstate in 2020 after he was pursued by White and another gentleman in a vehicle. MO3 attempted to defend himself with a firearm, but he was gunned down by White. He was 28 at the time of his passing.

Yella Beezy’s next pretrial hearing is July 24.

Photo: Collin County PD/Getty

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