Subscribe
Close
News

Feds Intend To Introduce Lyrics As Evidence In Yella Beezy Murder Case

Federal prosecutors are preparing to present evidence that could significantly impact Yella Beezy’s ongoing capital murder case.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Yella Beezy mugshot
Source: Collin County PD / Collin County PD

Federal prosecutors are preparing to present evidence that could significantly impact Yella Beezy’s ongoing capital murder case.

New developments have emerged in the Dallas rapper’s legal battle, as the feds allege he played a significant role in the 2020 death of fellow Dallas artist Mo3. The two rappers reportedly had a long-standing beef, which prosecutors suggest may have been connected to the fatal incident.

Mo3 was shot and killed in broad daylight in November 2020 while driving on a Dallas highway, according to authorities. Police said an unidentified gunman opened fire on his vehicle, causing it to crash before chasing him on foot and fatally shooting him.

Yella Beezy, who has been linked to Mo3’s murder, is currently on house arrest and facing a capital murder charge. In recent court filings, prosecutors state they plan to introduce Beezy’s lyrics and social media posts as evidence, alleging they point to involvement in M0’s death as well as the 2020 shooting of Boosie Badazz.

Days after Mo3’s death, Boosie traveled to Dallas to pay his respects to his friend and was later shot in the leg, according to reports.

Prosecutors have also accused Beezy of hiring Dontrell White in connection with the highway shooting that left Mo3 dead. Beezy has denied any involvement in either shooting. His legal team has requested that his trial be pushed back to Feb. 2 following the passing of his mother.

Related Tags

boosie Mo3 Yella Beezy

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

    Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks: Emirates NBA Cup - Championship

    Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

    Lamar Odom Talks "Great Cocaine Summers" During NBA Career & Almost Fighting Mark Cuban

    Cassius Life

    Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

    Bossip
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close