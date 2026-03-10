Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk is reportedly looking to shake up his defense team by bringing in high-profile attorney Brian Steel.

Steel became a well-known name in the Hip-Hop circle following his work on the case involving Young Thug, which ultimately helped the Atlanta rapper secure his release from jail.

The attorney’s reputation has even reached the music itself. Drake titled a song “Brian Steel” on his album For All The Dogs, opening the track with the line, “Shout out Brian Steel, I’m too geeked for the guys.”

Durk recently filed a motion requesting to substitute his current attorney, Jonathan M. Brayman, with Steel. A judge has not yet decided whether the request will be approved.

As part of building a stronger defense team, Durk is also reportedly looking to pair Steel with attorney Drew Finding, another highly respected lawyer in the Hip-Hop space. Finding has represented several major artists, including NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gucci Mane, and Cardi B.

The Chicago rapper is currently facing a possible life sentence in a murder-for-hire case if convicted. Prosecutors allege Durk hired someone to target Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von.

Authorities say the 2022 shooting intended for Rondo instead resulted in the death of his cousin, Lul Pab. With the stakes high, Durk appears to be assembling one of the strongest legal teams possible as the case unfolds.