Young Thug Should Probably Learn Who The Alchemist Is

After a journalist asked The Alchemist about the Young Thug introspective jazz album possiblity, it appears Thugger has never heard of Uncle Al

Published on November 3, 2025

The Alchemist is on a historic run in 2025 that already concluded in a flurry of releases that all should land comfortably on AOTY lists at the end of the year. After a buzzing meme online suggests The Alchemist work on an introspective jazz album with Young Thug, it came out that Thugger doesn’t have a clue who the producer and rapper is.

It appears the meme of the completely fake collaboration album between Young Thug and The Alchemist got its legs back in 2024, and fans have kept the false dream alive since the release of the Atlanta rapper.

In a twist of fate, Ian Connor took to social media to share a private message exchange between him and Thug, with Connor responding to a Young Thug fan account featuring a video of Dylan Hull asking The Alchemist about the album at the most recent ComplexCon event. For what it’s worth, it appears that Uncle Al isn’t against the idea.

Connor looks like he’s on the case of educating Young Thug on the greatness that is The Alchemist’s production abilities.

Given that Alchemist has worked with the likes of Freddie Gibbs and earned a Grammy nomination to boot, along with works with 2 Chainz, Larry June, Hit-Boy, and underground kings Armand Hammer this year alone, maybe the connection would be fruitful.

Stay tuned.

