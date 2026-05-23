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“It Takes Two” Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59

Published on May 22, 2026
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Rob Base Portrait Shoot
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Rob Base, who came to fame thanks to his massive early Hip-Hop smash hit “It Takes Two,” has passed away. He was 59.

The rapper was born Robert Ginyard in 1967 in The Bronx and had just celebrated his 59th birthday on May 18. The the “Joy & Pain” rapper died on Friday, May 22, reportedly after a private battle with cancer and surrounded by family.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world” read a statement on Rob Base’s official social media account. “Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

Rob Base was part of the group Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock. The latter, born Rodney “Skip” Bryce, passed away back in 2014, and reportedly from complications from diabete. Their hit, “It Takes Two” was released in 1988. The song liberally sampled Lyn Collins’ famed1972 song and breakbeat favorite “Think (About It).” Rob Base’s punchy and memorable rhymes helped make it a Hip-Hop staple.

The video was also legendary, featuring cameos from legends like the late Biz Markie and DJ Red Alert.

The Hip-Hop world and beyond has been saluting Rob Base since the news of his untimely passing.

“Prayers to Rob Base entire family and loved ones. He was a legend to me,” wrote NFL legend Deion Sanders on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“NO WORDS,,, NO JOY ALL PAIN. R.I.P. ROB BASE,” wrote Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav.

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