Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

YoungBoy's documentary reflects his transition from hitmaker to cultural phenomenon with a passionate, loyal fanbase.

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YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reached that rare level of rap fame where the music is only part of the story. At this point, he is not just a hitmaker with a rabid fan base — he is a full-blown phenomenon, the kind of artist who can turn chaos, controversy, loyalty, and real-life emotion into a whole world his supporters feel like they live inside. So the fact that American YoungBoy is now playing in theaters feels wild, but not random. It feels like the next step for a star whose career has long moved like a universe of its own. The film opened April 22, 2026, and official listings show it running about 1 hour and 15 minutes. ‘

As far as where fans can actually watch it, the clearest answer right now is Regal and AMC — but not in some easy, everywhere-all-day kind of way. Regal has an official ticketing page for the movie, AMC has an official movie page as well, and both require users to search by theater and date to see if the film is playing nearby. In other words, this is very much a “check your local listings” situation, because the screening appears to be selective, with limited showtimes depending on the market.

The limited rollout does not make the release small, though. Coverage around the film says American YoungBoy hit roughly 1,000 U.S. theaters, which is a huge look for a rap concert documentary and another reminder of how big YoungBoy’s pull really is. Official synopses describe the movie as a look at his MASA Tour, built around 42 sold-out arena shows, mixing concert footage, backstage moments, rehearsals, and glimpses of his personal life between performances. So this is not just a live-show compilation; it is being sold as a closer look at the machine, the movement, and the man behind it.

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And honestly, that kind of treatment makes sense when you look at what YoungBoy has become. Few rappers of his era have built a fan relationship this intense or this consistent. Even when the industry conversation shifts, he stays right there because his audience does not treat him like a casual listen — they treat him like family, like a lifestyle, like somebody whose pain and pressure they actually recognize. That is why a documentary like this has real weight: it is not just for music fans, it is for people who have been following his story in real time and feel like they have grown up alongside it. His newest album, Slime Cry, only added to that momentum by debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, giving him his 17th top-10 album on that chart.

The tour side matters too, because American YoungBoy is basically a victory lap for one of the biggest runs of YoungBoy’s career. Ticketmaster’s own tour info notes that the MASA Tour ran across major arenas in North America in fall 2025, and the film’s official pages keep emphasizing those sold-out shows for a reason: that tour was proof that YoungBoy is not just a streaming giant, he is an arena attraction. That distinction is important. Plenty of rappers can rack up views. Fewer can turn that online devotion into packed buildings, screaming crowds, and now a theatrical release built off that same energy.

For YoungBoy fans, American YoungBoy feels like more than just a movie night — it feels like another milestone for one of rap’s most magnetic stars. From sold-out arenas to the big screen, the film is another sign of just how far his reach extends and how deeply his audience rides for him. And because screenings appear to be limited by city, fans who want to catch it may need to check Regal and AMC listings early and search locally to see which theaters near them are showing it. Either way, the documentary stands as another reminder that YoungBoy is not just moving units or streaming numbers — he is moving culture.

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