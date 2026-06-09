Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Donald Trump just had to make it about himself. With the Knicks on an epic 13-game winning streak that saw them up 2-0 against the Spurs in the NBA Finals, the Commander In Sleep just had to attend game 3 — and right on brand, due to the Trump Effect, the squad suffered a loss.

Cheeto was invited by the team owner James Dolan, who has long been a Trump supporter. This is despite New York City and Knicks fans being generally anti-Trump by default. Nevertheless, the convicted criminal attended the game despite everyone with sense asking him not to.

When you’ve lost SAS…

The consequence of his attendance were pretty much as expected — bad juju. Because of the security precautions necessary for a current POTUS to attend a game, ticket holders were told to arrive at least two hours before the game. Then there street closures around Madison Square Garden and as for the big watch party outside the venue — cancelled.

As for silver linings, Trump got soundly booed when his imaged was flashed on screen during the singing of the National Anthem.

Then to add insult to pending injury (as far as the Knicks taking an L), the guy dozed off. Yes, he was asleep and is clearly seeing getting jarred awake after one his long “blinks.”

Of course, Trump is getting blamed for the Knicks loss, as well as the refs and some tepid gameplay. But Trump being the main scapegoat is way more entertaining as the reactions we’ve gather below will prove. Stay home for Game 4 (and ALL the games), chief.