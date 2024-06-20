“Convicted Criminal” Donald Trump Focus of New $50 Million Biden Campaign Ad

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A new advertisement campaign by President Joe Biden for the month of June is focusing on Donald Trump in contrast as a “convicted criminal”.

According to reports, the election campaign for President Joe Biden has made a major purchase for advertising time on television for June, to the tune of $50 million. The new commercial, entitled “Character Matters,” is set to run in advance of the anticipated first debate between the president and former President Donald Trump who is referred to as a “convicted criminal” by the narrator. The commercial will reference Trump’s recent conviction in the election interference “hush money” case last month along with the civil fraud case loss in New York City in February that saw him and the Trump Organization liable for close to $450 million.

“In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for who he is,” the narration in the ad begins, showing a montage of Trump in the courtroom. ”He’s been convicted of 34 felonies, found liable for sexual assault, and he committed financial fraud. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s been working, lowering health care costs, and making big corporations pay their fair share. This election is between a convicted criminal who is only out for himself, and a president who is fighting for your families.” The commercial will run on general market television and other services in key battleground states such as Michigan, as well as national cable. The Biden campaign also announced ad buys in Black and Latino media along with those “critical channels across television, radio, print, and online” serving the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Trump has been vocal about calling the verdicts and the cases still pending against him politically motivated, with his legal team appealing. His election campaign team has also moved to make buys for commercial time, reportedly snapping up $39,000 worth of time on stations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, and Nebraska. Other funding, estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, that would normally be on hand has been going towards paying for his legal defense fees. The first debate between President Biden and Trump is set to air on June 27.