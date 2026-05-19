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The WHO Warns That The Ebola Virus Is Spreading Fast & Wide

Published on May 19, 2026
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Source: JOSPIN MWISHA / Getty

Over the past few weeks, the general public was getting nervous when word about the Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship began to make headlines. But it seems like the actual threat may be coming from another virus that rears its ugly head every so often.

According to NBC News, The WHO (World Health Organization) is sounding the alarm on the rise in cases of the Ebola virus in central Africa. It’s not only spreading at an alarming rate, but the scale at which it is doing so has health officials on edge as it can become the next pandemic that shuts the world down. As of press time, 131 people have already died from Ebola with another 531 suspected to have contracted the virus as well.

To make matters even worse, this particular strain of the Ebola virus, the Bundibugyo virus, is a rare version that not only doesn’t have a vaccine for it, but doesn’t even have any medical treatment for those who’ve become infected.

Per NBC News:

The outbreak was also undetected for weeks, adding to the complexities in containing it. It has ripped through a region riven by civil war and conflict, while health officials said funding shortages were further hampering their ability to fight Ebola.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said early Tuesday that he was “deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic.”

The State Department said that it was “strongly” urging Americans not to travel to Congo, South Sudan or Uganda “for any reason.”

Under any other administration we’d probably have little reason to worry, but under this current regime one can only wonder how much worse this can get.

On the bright side Health experts say the likelihood of Ebola spreading in “wealthy countries” is mainly because Ebola spreads through bodily fluids as opposed to air a la Covid. Unfortunately “hook-up” culture is all the rage in the states these days so if Ebola ever had a time to flourish in America, right now would be it. Just sayin.’

Couple that with the fact that Trump, in his infinite wisdom, decided to pull the United States out of WHO almost as soon as he took office, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Trump left WHO in January, citing what he said was its poor management of the Covid pandemic. 

Health officials and experts have said this, along with Trump’s slashing of bodies such as the now-dismantled U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, could hamper the response to the current outbreak and others like it in the future.

We hate this timeline.

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