Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Call

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Latto says there is no beef between the two.

Published on June 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Latto is finally setting the record straight about the inspiration behind her latest single. She has revealed that she was responding to Cardi B on “Gimme Dat.”

As spotted on TMZ, Latto made a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. The Atlanta rapper confirmed that the album cut was indeed influenced by the drama surrounding Cardi B’s infamous leaked phone call, though she stopped short of calling the record a full-blown diss track.

“I ain’t really look at it like a diss,” Latto explained. “It was just my perspective of what happened.”

The comments stem from a leaked call that surfaced online earlier this year in which Cardi could be heard discussing her issues with Ice Spice. During the heated conversation, Cardi referred to Latto as a “pu**y a** b*tch” and made it clear she was frustrated with how certain situations had played out behind the scenes.

Rather than immediately firing back publicly, Latto seemingly channeled some of those feelings into music. Fans quickly connected the dots when “Gimme Dat” arrived, and now the rapper has confirmed those theories weren’t far off.

Cardi has since responded to Latto’s recent interview. After clips from The Breakfast Club began making the rounds online, the Bronx rapper took to X to address the situation directly.

Cardi said she understood why Latto may have felt a way about the leaked conversation and noted that she had already apologized because the disrespect became public. She also said she always wanted to make things right between them.

The exchange marks the latest chapter in a saga that fans have been following for months. While there doesn’t appear to be any active beef between the two rappers today, the leaked call remains one of the more talked-about moments in recent Hip-Hop gossip circles.

For her part, Latto made it clear she isn’t interested in dragging the situation out and appears focused on moving forward.

You can watch Latto discuss “Gimme Dat” below.

Photo:

Related Tags

breakfast club Cardi B Latto

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

    Ashlee Jenae: Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed, Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out

    Bossip
    House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

    Bossip
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    A$AP Rocky Speaks Out About "Scary" Shooting At Rihanna's Mansion: “It Was F-cked Up. It Was Hurtful”

    Cassius Life

    Jaÿ-Z's 'Breath Always Used To Stink,' According To Dame Dash As Roots Picnic Freestyle Reignites Feud

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z
    8 Items
    jay-z  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

    Comments
    'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
    6 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

    Comments
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

    Comments
    2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
    3 Items
    50 cent  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

    Comments
    "MobLand" Global Premiere – Arrivals
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

    Comments
    Trending
    White House Memorial Day
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

    Comments
    A Different World
    11 Items
    Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

    Comments
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z’s Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

    Comments
    18 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Sexist Losers Are BIG MAD That Kratos Takes A Backseat To Faye In ‘God of War Laufey’

    Comments
    Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
    10 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion Says “All The Wifey Sh*t Is Dead” On New Song, The Hotties Are Ready

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close