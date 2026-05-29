Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Latto Drops ‘Big Mama,’ Walks Back Retirement Album Comments

Latto has officially released Big Mama, dropping the project just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos
Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Latto has officially released Big Mama, dropping the project just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Georgia Peach rapper continues to prove that motherhood hasn’t slowed her down one bit. While navigating life as a new mom, Latto was open with fans about experiencing postpartum depression, even tweeting at one point that Big Mama would be her “retirement album.”

However, shortly after the album’s release, she clarified those comments during an interview with Apple Music, admitting she underestimated the effect of postpartum depression and assuring fans that Big Mama will not be her final project.

The album is led by her single “GOMF” featuring GloRilla, further proving that whenever the duo links up, they know how to make a hit. The record flips “Yahhh!,” one of Soulja Boy’s tracks.

During Birthday Bash ATL, Soulja Boy told Hip-Hop Wired he immediately became a fan of Latto’s take on the record.

“It was crazy, I heard it, these songs that I did when I was in high school, people are still sampling, people still remixing them. Doing their own versions to them, I stamp it, she [Latto] doing her thing right now, she poppin’ it. Salute to Latto, shout out Latto.”

Latto also built momentum heading into the album with “Business & Personal,” a standout record that had people talking before the full project dropped. Fans were also surprised to hear a guest appearance from her rumored boyfriend 21 Savage on “Hostage.”

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Big Mama has been speculation that Latto may have aimed a few bars at Cardi B on “Gimmie Dat.”

“B*tch said what? Let’s clock it. Really got a Hermès store in my closet. Talkin’ ’bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n*gga ain’t already bought it. Like my n*gga ain’t comin’ off racks. Big bank over here, big facts. Wish a b*tch would get in that booth I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax.”

Check out the full reactions to Latto’s new album, Big Mama below.

W summary?

Latto did her big one.

Latto’s feature list was A1 on Big Mama.

Big Mama x Wizkid did what it needed to do.

Fans are gravitating to “Onnat.”

Related Tags

album GloRilla Latto Soulja Boy

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media Sponsored By The History Channel

    Gayle King’s Ex Speaks Out After She Revisits Affair That Ended Their Marriage

    Cassius Life
    Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 6, 2026

    Jaÿ-Z Just Gave Sneaker Brand Brooks Running A Major Cosign With His Latest Fit

    Cassius Life

    'Hot Ones': Smooching Sweeties Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Spark Romance Rumors, Keke's Mom Approves Of The Spicy Wing Wooing

    Bossip
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day Two

    An 'Ultimatum' From Khloé Kardashian Led To Triflin' Tristan Thompson Getting A Vasectomy: 'I Already Have Enough Baby Moms'

    Bossip
    Trending
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comments
    Birthday Bash XXX
    15 Items
    Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

    Comments
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comments
    Soulja Boy Answer's The Million Dollar Question, Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

    Comments
    Rob Base Portrait Shoot
    10 Items
    Music  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    “It Takes Two” Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

    Comments
    Trending
    2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

    Comments
    Trump Mobile
    12 Items
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Reporter Says Trump Mobile Phone “Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample” During Scathing Review

    Comments
    Jay Z In Concert
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

    Comments
    Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

    Comments
    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close