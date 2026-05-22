Subscribe
Close
jay-z

Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s History With Philly

Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

Backstory Podcast host and Radio One SVP of Programming Colby Colb breaks down how Philly has played a major role in JAŸ-Z’s journey.

Published on May 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jay Z In Concert
Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Before JAŸ-Z became a billionaire mogul, stadium-selling superstar, and one of the greatest MCs to ever touch a mic, he was a hungry artist trying to make people believe in his vision.

Some of those early moments happened right in Philadelphia. As part of The Backstory Podcast’s exclusive “Road To Roots Picnic.” Reflecting on Hov’s longtime relationship with the city of Brotherly Love, Backstory Podcast host and SVP of programming for Radio One, Colby Colb explains Philly has always held a special place in JAŸ’s journey.

“Philadelphia was one of the first cities outside of New York to truly embrace JAŸ-Z before the world fully understood who he was becoming. Through these rare interviews and moments, you can actually hear the evolution from a hungry young artist building Roc-A-Fella from the ground up to one of the most influential figures in music and culture. It’s the quintessential Philadelphia story, underdog comes of age with limited resources. The Roots Picnic feels like a full-circle moment because JAŸ-Z and Philadelphia have always shared a unique connection rooted in respect, hustle, ambition, and growth.”

The journey starts in September 1995, nearly eight months before Reasonable Doubt dropped. A nervous but confident young Hov sits down for his first radio interview in Philly during his first East Coast promo run. At the time, Roc-A-Fella was still just an idea fighting for space in Hip-Hop, but even then, the hunger stood out.

By 1996, “Dead Presidents” was already making noise and JAŸ-Z was beginning to break down the creation of Reasonable Doubt, discussing everything from the iconic video working alongside The Notorious B.I.G., Ski, and Irv Gotti.

The Backstory Podcast will show how Philly has been part of JAŸ-Z’s story from the jump. From intimate radio freestyles to sold-out arenas, the city watched the evolution of Hov happen live.

Related Tags

jay-z Made In America festival roots picnic

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 145

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Video Of Him Dissing Isaiah Hartenstein's Defense

    Cassius Life
    GRAMMY in the Schools - Nashville

    'Club Shay Shay:' K.Michelle Says She Open To A VERZUZ Battle With 'The Muppet' Tamar Braxton & Reveal She Lets Her Husband Sleep With Other Women On One Condition

    Bossip
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX

    Did Jalen Hurts Attend A.J. Brown's Wedding? An Investigation Of The Bromance Breakdown

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back

    Comment
    Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour
    2 Items
    Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Music  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

    Comment
    Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Attend Victoria's Secret Event
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

    Comment
    Trending
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    17 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cherokee D’Ass Didn’t Appreciate Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Name Drop

    Comment
    GOMF x Latto x GloRilla
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close