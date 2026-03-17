Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

JAŸ-Z To Headline Roots Picnic 2026

JAŸ-Z To Headline Roots Picnic 2026, Event To Make Belmont Plateau Debut

JAŸ-Z was announced as the headlining act for the annual Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia this coming May.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

JAŸ-Z will make his return to the stage this coming spring season at one of the top musical festivals in the land. On Tuesday (March 17), it was announced JAŸ-Z will headline the Roots Picnic in May and will be one of the hottest events of the season.

The Roots and Live Nation Urban are bringing the Roots Picnic musical festival back to Philadelphia, and this time they have one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated figures. JAŸ-Z sits at the top of the bill, and will reunite with The Roots crew, just as he did in 2001 for their Unplugged joint venture.

The Roots Picnic is a two-day event complete with performances, brand activations, vendors, and much more. The artist born Shawn Carter will rock the stage on day one (May 30) of the Roots Picnic as the closing act.

For the first time, the festival will be held at Belmont Plateau, a historic section of Philadelphia’s beautiful Fairmount Park. The move marks a significant change, and the excitement was expressed by the manager of The Roots.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee said. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Making its debut in 2007, the Roots Picnic has featured a bevy of acts, including Nas, Future, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Solange, and more.

Pre-sale tickets are live now and can be purchased with a passcode. A general sale launches tommorow (March 18) at 10 AM ET. Find the link here.

Stay tuned as the Roots Picnic event dates draw near.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

jay-z roots picnic

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party

    Bossip

    The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2026 Oscars & More Reactions

    Cassius Life
    Married To Medicine

    The Ladies Are Seeing Red! Everything To Expect From The Explosive 'Married To Medicine' Season 12 Reunion

    Bossip
    Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

    'Custody Battle' Luka Dončić Is Playing His Best Basketball & Fans Are Noticing

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Jasmine Crockett Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas, Texas
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

    Comment
    2024 Rolling Loud Miami
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fivio Foreign Questions 50 Cent For Dissing Everyone But T.I.

    Comment
    50 Cent
    Music  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Comment
    Fat Joe Purple Fit
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

    Comment
    Reggie Fils-Aime demonstrates Wii Sports Resort
    14 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Trump White House Uses Nintendo’s ‘Wii Sports’ In Latest Iran War Propaganda Video

    Comment
    Trending
    Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

    Comment
    Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

    Comment
    2024 Dreamville Music Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug’s Former Attorney, Brian Steel

    Comment
    Lil Boosie on set
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

    Comment
    UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Sees Drop In Support From MAGA Influencers

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close