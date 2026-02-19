Subscribe
JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

JAY-Z, always patently in control of his namesake and legacy, made a sweeping change to list his stage name as JAŸ-Z on streaming platforms.

Published on February 19, 2026
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

JAY-Z might not be as active an artist as he was during his creative rise, but it looks like Hov is making moves in the background all the same. Across social media platforms, JAY-Z has changed his name to JAŸ-Z, and the reasoning behind the switch isn’t known.

For eagle-eyed fans of the Brooklyn superstar, they will recall that Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, featured the umlaut atop the Y in his name. Since the classic album will be turning 30 this summer, perhaps this is a sign of a repackaged release or other plans.

Jay’s last full-length release was 4:44 in 2017, followed by his joint album, Everything Is Love, with his wife, Beyoncé, as The Carters the following year. The rapper and mogul has altered the stylization several times over the course of his three-decade career, but the reclusive lyricist has kept his motives for the changes close to the vest.

We also got to hear Jay on both DJ Khaled’s “God Did” and Pusha T’s “Neck and Wrist” in recent years, showing that the pen is still as sharp as ever. Hov also did some heavy lifting on Jay Electronica’s debut studio album, A Written Testimony, in 2020.

If Jay-Z, excuse us, JAŸ-Z, is plotting a return to music, it’d be a welcome sight considering many of Hov’s peers, including Nas, Clipse, Juice Crew, and other rappers of earlier eras, are still releasing quality music.

Photo: Getty

