Subscribe
News

Jay-Z Supports Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Choice

While in New York this past Monday (October 27), Jay-Z says that Bad Bunny is far too beloved despite the hate from detractors.

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny attracted the ire of many once it was announced that the Puerto Rican superstar would be the featured performer at next year’s Super Bowl halftime set. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has helped put together the highly coveted performance slot, addressed the dustup around Bad Bunny in quick fashion.

TMZ reports that Jay-Z made a brief statement countering all the criticism regarding the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX. After the outlet asked Hov his thoughts on the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the Brooklyn Hip-Hop and business icon initially didn’t want to have a conversation, but gave a quick soundbite.

“They love him, don’t let them fool you,” Jay-Z said regarding the singer and all the backlash Bad Bunny has received.

Jay-Z was clearly on the way to another destination, but graciously signed autographs while remaining tight-lipped about how Roc Nation and the NFL came to their decision.

The pushback against having Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX has been high, with many decrying the fact that he’s a Spanish-speaking artist despite being an American citizen. Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, is reportedly putting together a countering halftime show featuring artists that they feel line up with what the country wants.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

bad bunny jay-z Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Cassius Life
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry, Draymond Green & More React To NBA's Gambling Scandal

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
News

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
News

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close