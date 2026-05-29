Here’s When You Can Step On The Court For ‘NBA The Run’s Open Beta

NBA The Run open beta runs May 30, allowing console and PC players to compete across platforms.

The beta includes various game modes, NBA superstars, and advanced dunks and tricks.

The full game launches June 9 for $29.99, with a $39.99 deluxe edition offering additional playable characters.

Play By Play Studios / NBA The Run

Console players got next when NBA The Run kicks off its open beta this weekend!

Play By Play Studios announced that its open beta for its spiritual successor to NBA Street will go down this weekend, Saturday, May 30. It will finally allow PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners to join PC players on the virtual blacktops.

The studio announced that crossplay will be fully enabled, allowing players to compete with one another across platforms from 10 am PDT to 6 pm PDT. Here’s the best part: no sign-up codes will be required to participate during this virtual open run.

Play By Play is also not being stingy with the content as players will have all of this avaible to them during the beta:

Game Modes: Play as one player on a team of three in Knockout Squads, or control your entire team of three in Knockout Solos

Play as one player on a team of three in Knockout Squads, or control your entire team of three in Knockout Solos NBA Players: In this test, players will have access to the following NBA superstars: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Barnes, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, and Victor Wembanyama

Street Legends: Destiny “DJ” Jackson

Destiny “DJ” Jackson Advanced Dunks & Tricks : Express yourself on the court, trying out four different advanced dunks and taunts

: Express yourself on the court, trying out four different advanced dunks and taunts New Tricks & Moves: Speaking of expression, you’ll also get to see and feel the initial implementation of style moves in the game – including crossovers, Shammgods, Slip’ N Slides, and more

Meet The Street Legends of NBA The Run

Play By Play Studios

On the PlayStation Blog, Ray Almeda, Play By Play Studios Marketing and Communications Manager, shared a breakdown of the five Street Legends, who were originally in the game when it was just called The Run, before the NBA got involved.

Along with DJ, Shen will also be available to players who reach level 5 during the open beta.

Spin Cycle

Born in Philly, Spin Cycle learned the game between work shifts delivering laundry. That grind shows, as does his attention to detail. If you look closely, his home court, Spring Garden, was modified to reflect his name. Elite handles and elite hands, Spin Cycle lives off turnovers. His Pickpocket Zone Ability makes him a nightmare for ballhandlers. He has limited finishing skills at the rim, but his ability to disrupt plays every time is underrated.

Shen Tong

Shen Tong is China’s next streetball phenom at 14 years old, spending countless hours practicing under the blinding sun at the Dongdan Sports Complex in Beijing. He’s only 5’3, but has huge hops. He’s fearless, finishing at the rim with signature dunks and controls tempo with his elite passing. His In the Zone Ability, Dropping Dimes, boosts both his passes and his teammates’ shot success. Just don’t ask him to lock down or muscle up. Defense and power are where he gets exposed.

If you get to level 5 in the beta, you’ll unlock Shen.

DJ

Destiny Jackson, aka DJ, is Harlem royalty who calls Rucker Park her home court. Basketball runs in her blood, as her father was also a famous street legend in the area. She is a walking bucket as her midrange and deep ball are all elite, and when she gets In the Zone, her Deep Threat ability stretches the floor even further. But above the arc is where she lives. Don’t expect her to attack the rim or crash the boards.

If you play the beta this weekend, you’ll get to try DJ.

El Gigante

We like to think of him as the OG unicorn. The 7’7 El Gigante owns the paint with rebounds, blocks, and vertical dominance at the highest levels in the game. The Spaniard’s Paint Control ability turns the rim into his territory into a no-fly zone. This unicorn is not built for speed. If he commits and misses, his recovery time isn’t great. Venice Beach is his home court.

Bobbito Garcia

Bobbito Garcia, aka Kool Bob Love / DJ Cucumber Slice, is the legendary voice of NBA The Run and the energy behind every knockout run. Known for iconic calls like Donqueooo and butter biscuits, he brings that same smooth rhythm to the court. When he’s on the mic, you can say every court is his homecourt.

Deadly from deep, silky with the ball. When In the Zone activates, his Ankle Breaker makes defenders go viral for all the wrong reasons. Just don’t ask Bob to defend, even he would tell you his offense more than makes up for his in-game skills on that side of the ball.

When Does NBA The Run Launch & How Much Will It Cost?

Play By Play Studios

You don’t have to wait too long for NBA The Run; the game is set to launch June 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam at a very reasonable $29.99.

If you want the deluxe edition of the game it will cost you $39.99. You will get three additional unlocked playable characters (Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors ’09 Rookie Variant, Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks ’18 Rookie Variant, and Kevin Durant Seattle Supersonics ’07 Rookie Variant), plus 1000 CRED, the in-game currency that can be used towards in-game purchases like alternate jerseys, dunk animations, taunts, badges, banners, and more.

During a preview of the game, developers stressed that there will be no microtransactions and that everything will be earned through play.

Following our time with the game, we walked away loving the knockout tournament style and the additional stipulations that add variety to games.

We did have some concerns, also like the game heavily leaning on online play, and the dribbling/tricks mechanics, but overall our experience was positive.

You can read our full preview of NBA The Run by heading here.