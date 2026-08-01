Subscribe
Close
News

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Rickey Smiley spoke out about the racial abuse that he witnessed directed at his son during the World Cup from some fans rooting for Argentina. 

Published on August 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Beloved Benefit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 2026 World Cup ended two weeks ago, but it still carries some harsh feelings for veteran radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley, particularly due to the controversial behavior of fans supporting Argentina.


On the episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that aired after Spain emerged victorious over Argentina 1-0 in the final, Smiley shared how he witnessed fans of Argentina subject his son Malik as he was working during the tournament. He confessed that it left him very troubled.

“I saw some racism in real time,” Smiley said to his co-host Da Brat in studio. “I literally drove off crying. I had tears in my eyes.” He detailed how Argentina supporters interacted with Malik and “talked to him like he was less than a human being” as they left the stadium after a game in the tournament.

In spite of that, Smiley said that Malik “was trying to be accommodating to them where he works.” Things got so heated that as Smiley saw one fan repeately size Malik up as if to physically attack him, he stepped in. “I said, ‘I’m his dad. I’m his dad,'” he said. “And then all of a sudden your ass can’t speak English now.”

Smiley said the experience left him distraught, noting how Malik has worked hard to make this a career. “You can treat me like trash,” he said. “But to see somebody treat your son like that… man, that thing made me cry. I cried all the way to the airport.”

The veteran comedian said that the incident led him to research the history of anti-Blackness. “I didn’t know that the racism existed in the country of Argentina. Had no idea,” Smiley said. “It’s crazy. It’s real deep.”

Smiley’s account adds to the burden of evidence against fans of Argentina, who have undergone immense scrutiny
for other incidents of racial abuse toward fans. The popular streamer iShowSpeed detailed an encounter with an
Argentina supporter that escalated quickly, causing FIFA to respond with an investigation.

Check out the segment above.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Black leather boots with red laces, a black and white image of a Roman soldier's helmet, a black t-shirt with the text "TO HOME MILLION O FILM MAX", and a black and gold studded leather jacket.

Travis Scott Reveals Cactus Jack x Nike 'The Odyssey' Sneaker Collab & Merch

Cassius Life
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

OVO Golf Classic: Everything We Know About Drake’s Charity Golf Event

Cassius Life
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16

Brittney Griner Files For Divorce From Wife Cherelle, Who Publicly Fought For Her Release From Russian Prison, After 8 Years Of Marriage

Bossip
Three glamorously dressed women in green, gold, and sequined green gowns posing in an elegant interior setting.

#RHOA Reunion: ATL's Prettiest Peaches SIZZLE Scotland-Themed Looks, Teaser Shows Shamea Vs. Porsha, K. Michelle & Kelli

Bossip
Trending
'Ol Dirty Bastard Mural Appears in Brooklyn
Music  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Comments
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Calls ‘Bully More Meaningful Than ‘Graduation’ And ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
Trending
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Nolan Wells’ Mother Files Subpoenas For Social Media & Location Data

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Comments
CORRECTION / US-POLITICS-BRIEFING-JEAN-PIERRE-HAMILL
9 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

White House Calls Mark Hamill A “Sick Individual” For Posting AI Image of Donald Trump

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close