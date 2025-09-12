Subscribe
News

Young Thug Drops Apologetic “Man I Miss My Dogs” & X Chimes In

Published on September 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug is having a rough go at it after some leaked phone conversations went wide on the Internet, somewhat tarnishing his well-honed reputation. Despite Young Thug’s own assertions that the leaked calls were AI-generated, he just unconventionally unleashed a new song, presumably titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he apologizes to his most recent romantic partner, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

 

Via his Instagram and X page, Young Thug unveiled a 7-minute video for the “Man I Miss My Dogs” track on the heels of a Thursday (September 11) tweet reading, “Ai jail calls is crazy” complete with a laughing emoji.

Related Stories

Thug explained to fans after sharing the lyrics that the song is a public apology towards Mariah The Scientist and mentions Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Future, and Drake, with each line addressing their interpersonal issues and connections.

From the track:

Drizzy, you my brother

You know I ain’t goin’ against you, I got manners

Everythin’ you did for the rap community, can’t ban you

Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do

F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had

Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page

The internet don’t know about it because real n*ggas don’t say

On X, fans have provided their thoughts on Young Thug’s latest drop, which also comes as he announced a September 19 release date for his fourth solo studio album, UY Scuti.

Check out those replies and the video below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

Young Thug
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Chanel Hosts 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner
Celebrity
President Trump Signs Executive Orders At The White House
News
Vintage Frames Company x The Diplomats
News
NBA 2K26
47 Items
Games
Questlove X The Balvenie
News
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
News
Trending Stories
Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close