Young Thug Drops Apologetic “Man I Miss My Dogs” & X Chimes In

Young Thug is having a rough go at it after some leaked phone conversations went wide on the Internet, somewhat tarnishing his well-honed reputation. Despite Young Thug’s own assertions that the leaked calls were AI-generated, he just unconventionally unleashed a new song, presumably titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he apologizes to his most recent romantic partner, Mariah The Scientist, and more.
Via his Instagram and X page, Young Thug unveiled a 7-minute video for the “Man I Miss My Dogs” track on the heels of a Thursday (September 11) tweet reading, “Ai jail calls is crazy” complete with a laughing emoji.
Thug explained to fans after sharing the lyrics that the song is a public apology towards Mariah The Scientist and mentions Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Future, and Drake, with each line addressing their interpersonal issues and connections.
From the track:
Drizzy, you my brother
You know I ain’t goin’ against you, I got manners
Everythin’ you did for the rap community, can’t ban you
Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do
F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had
Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page
The internet don’t know about it because real n*ggas don’t say
On X, fans have provided their thoughts on Young Thug’s latest drop, which also comes as he announced a September 19 release date for his fourth solo studio album, UY Scuti.
Check out those replies and the video below.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Deep, Deep, Undercover: Mike Johnson Claims Donald Trump Was Working As An FBI Informant In The Jeffrey Epstein Case, X Ain't Buying It
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of "Anti-Whiteness," Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized
-
Ms. Williams AKA "Teacher Bae" Says She's Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised
-
No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office