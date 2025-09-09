Subscribe
News

DJ Akademiks Has Thoughts On Young Thug’s Phone Convo Leaks

In a new interview, DJ Akademiks delivered his view on Young Thug and the flood of leaked prison phone calls that hit the Internet.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

DJ Akademiks has dominated his corner of the culture with a relentless approach, so it’s no surprise that the popular streamer has thoughts about Young Thug‘s current woes. In a new interview, DJ Akademiks discussed the flood of leaked prison phone calls from Young Thug, giving his perspective on the arc of the Atlanta rapper’s career at the moment.

DJ Akademiks sat down for a chat with TMZ Live, discussing the phone calls that highlighted Young Thug discussing his issues with his former YSL artist, Gunna, his support of Drake, his contributions to music, and his romantic partner, singer Mariah The Scientist.

During Monday’s (September 8) TMZ Live streaming event, hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere discussed the leaked phone calls and brought in DJ Akademiks to share his opinions on what has been revealed.

During a portion of the discussion, Ak discussed the rumors surrounding Thug’s sexuality, his lack of musical output, and much more.

Hop to the 1:19-00-minute-mark of the video below to get into the TMZ Live and DJ Akademiks Young Thug discussion.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

dj akademiks TMZ Young Thug

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
15 Items
News

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Street Fighter Movie
10 Items
Gaming

Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close