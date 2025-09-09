DJ Akademiks Has Thoughts On Young Thug’s Phone Convo Leaks
DJ Akademiks has dominated his corner of the culture with a relentless approach, so it’s no surprise that the popular streamer has thoughts about Young Thug‘s current woes. In a new interview, DJ Akademiks discussed the flood of leaked prison phone calls from Young Thug, giving his perspective on the arc of the Atlanta rapper’s career at the moment.
DJ Akademiks sat down for a chat with TMZ Live, discussing the phone calls that highlighted Young Thug discussing his issues with his former YSL artist, Gunna, his support of Drake, his contributions to music, and his romantic partner, singer Mariah The Scientist.
During Monday’s (September 8) TMZ Live streaming event, hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere discussed the leaked phone calls and brought in DJ Akademiks to share his opinions on what has been revealed.
During a portion of the discussion, Ak discussed the rumors surrounding Thug’s sexuality, his lack of musical output, and much more.
Hop to the 1:19-00-minute-mark of the video below to get into the TMZ Live and DJ Akademiks Young Thug discussion.
Photo: Getty
