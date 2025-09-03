Subscribe
News

Young Thug Says Kendrick Curved Him, Won’t Surpass Drake

Young Thug Says Kendrick Lamar Curved Him, Claims He’ll Never Be Bigger Than Drake

New audio from Young Thug has people talking after he called out Kendrick Lamar. 

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New audio from Young Thug has people talking after he called out Kendrick Lamar

The clip, linked to the release of Thug’s 2023 album “Business Is Business“, shows him upset that Kendrick didn’t agree to a feature. Thugger questioned why Kendrick avoids collabs, saying rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and himself have all tried to work with him. To Thug, big artists should use their platform to help others, not just keep the spotlight for themselves.

He then brought up Drake, saying Kendrick could “never be bigger” than him. Thug argued that Drake stays on top because he works with everyone and keeps giving opportunities. In Thug’s view, Kendrick’s lack of features limits his reach, especially since, according to him, the East Coast doesn’t fully support Kendrick’s music.

The audio didn’t stop there. Thug also clowned Kendrick’s low-key approach to social media, saying he should just delete his accounts instead of acting like he’s above the internet. On top of that, he took a jab at Baby Keem, Kendrick’s close collaborator and cousin, calling him “bullsh*t a** Keem.” That comment alone makes it even less likely that Thug and Kendrick will team up anytime soon.

At the same time these clips leaked, Thug hinted that he has something big coming. He teased news for September 2, though he hasn’t confirmed what it is yet. Fans think it might be tied to his next album, possibly titled “Uy Scuti“.

While the leaked audio is grabbing headlines, many supporters hope Thug can shift focus back to the music after all this drama.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close