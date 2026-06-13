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Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

The Spurs and Knicks are set to face off on June 13 in San Antonio, and the team has banned fans from out of town from getting tickets.

Published on June 13, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly taking measures to ensure local fans can access tickets, essentially freezing out New York Knicks fans. According to a report, the Spurs organization has barred anyone who doesn’t live within a 150-mile radius of the home team’s city from obtaining tickets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Clutchpoints took notice of a Ticketmaster message that states fans from out of state will be unable to purchase tickets, and is also limiting tickets to just four per customer.

From Ticketmaster:

Frost Bank Center is located in San Antonio, Texas . Sales to this event will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center will be canceled without notice and refunds given. Please note there is a 4 seat ticket limit for transactions through the venue.

Given the relative affordability of tickets for Game 5, the move could be seen as a way to have a packed house of local supporters versus a raucous group of outsiders. This, of course, won’t prevent Knicks fans who reside in San Antonio from attending the game, but the timing of the move seems curious considering the stakes.

The New York Knicks are up in the series 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Game 5 of the NBA Finals takes place on Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 ET.

Photo: Getty

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NBA basketball nba finals New York Knicks san antonio spurs

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