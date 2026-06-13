Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

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Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival returned to Chicago on Friday (June 12), kicking off its 2026 edition with a packed setlist.

The annual festival has continued to grow the momentum of previous years. In 2025, Summer Smash featured a lineup featuring Don Toliver and Yeat headlining the opening night. Future took over Day 2 with a set packed with trap classics, while Young Thug closed out the weekend in memorable fashion during one of his major performances following his release from prison.

This year’s festival wasted no time delivering memorable moments.

Chicago natives Chief Keef and G Herbo received welcomes from their hometown crowd, just another reminder on why they both remain some of the city’s most influential rap figures. Rising star, Molly Santana also capitalized on the buzz surrounding her appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN, turning in one of the day’s standout performances.

As great as the supporting acts were, the night was flipped upside down when Lil Uzi Vert came out.

While fans continue to demand new music from the Philly rapper, his Summer Smash set proved his catalog remains as impactful as ever. Running through his classic hits including “XO Tour Lif3” and even one of his newer records “What You Sayin,” Uzi kept the crowd engaged from start to finish.

His performance set the bar very high for the remainder of the weekend. Among them is his boo, JT, who is scheduled to perform on the festival’s final day.

Hip-Hop Wired also caught up with Taylor Bennett, brother of Chance The Rapper, who reflected on watching Summer Smash founder Cole Bennett turn a dream into one of Hip-Hop’s premier festivals.

“I’ve known Cole [Bennet] since I was a kid, we put on our first show together in the Music Garage. In a room that held like 50 people, it was packed out, but this is f*cking crazy.”

Check out the full recap of Day 1 of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival below