Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Daphne Joy was seen in an allegedly leaked video featuring her and Sean "Diddy" Combs, stating that she never consented to being filmed.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy appears to be the victim of an alleged sex tape leak featuring herself, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and reportedly another man. After the leak made the rounds online, Daphne Joy shared a statement on social media, saying she didn’t consent to being filmed.

Taking to Instagram, Daphne Joy, who has a child with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, shared a written statement that addressed the allegedly leaked sex tape.

From Instagram:

“Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied … I wanted to fulfill all his desires … even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too.

It’s still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love.

Joy, 39, added in her statement that she never “consented” to being “filmed” and added in the statment that she was “blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web.”

Combs and Joy dated intermittently over a period of three years, according to reports. As said above, Joy has a child with 50 Cent, who is now 13.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Daphne Joy sex tape

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

    Bossip
    F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

    JAŸ-Z Hair Theory: What His Locs Tell Us About New Music and The Yankee Stadium Shows

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"

    Inside Keke Palmer’s Real-Life ‘Full House’: The Family-Filled LA Home She Calls Her Sanctuary

    Bossip
    2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

    Damian Lillard’s Ex-Wife Subpoenas Alleged Baby Mama

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré “Softy” Resurfaces

    Comments
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    LeBron James Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Despite Drake Disses

    Comments
    White House Memorial Day
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

    Comments
    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef
    Chief Keef  |  Written By Weso

    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

    Comments
    Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

    Comments
    Trending
    NBA The Run
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Here’s When You Can Step On The Court For ‘NBA The Run’s Open Beta

    Comments
    LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
    10 Items
    Entertainment  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

    Comments
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    10 Items
    ray j  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

    Comments
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comments
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close