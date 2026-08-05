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Drake Throws 3rd Annual ’Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

Everything We Know About Drake’s ’Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

The Iceman's latest Toronto event is once again taking over social media after the rapper surprised guests with luxury giveaways, cash and another unforgettable night in his hometown.

Published on August 5, 2026
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  • Drake's annual Toronto event celebrates women with upscale dinner, cocktails, and surprise cash/car giveaways.
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Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake has a habit of turning exclusive gatherings into some of the internet’s biggest talking points, and his “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event was no different. Held in Toronto, the third annual edition of the celebration quickly went viral as clips flooded social media showing Drake mingling with guests, handing out extravagant gifts and creating another memorable hometown moment. While the event remains invite-only, it’s quickly becoming one of the signature experiences on Drake’s yearly calendar.

The evening celebrated women in true Drake fashion. Guests enjoyed an upscale dinner, cocktails and entertainment while the Toronto superstar spent much of the night interacting with attendees instead of simply making a quick appearance. That personal touch has become one of the biggest reasons these events resonate, with attendees regularly sharing behind-the-scenes moments that instantly spread across X, Instagram and TikTok.

Of course, the biggest headlines came from Drake’s generosity. During the event, he reportedly surprised 10 women with $50,000 each, giving away $500,000 in cash before also handing out brand-new vehicles to select attendees. The giveaways have become just as anticipated as the event itself, with many fans tuning into social media simply to see whose life Drake changes next.

The event is also another example of how active Drake has been in Toronto lately. Over the past several months, he’s hosted the OVO Golf Classic charity tournament, continued his popular Janice “STFU” apology brunches and made appearances at several community-centered gatherings around the city. Instead of limiting himself to concerts or promotional appearances, Drake has leaned into creating experiences that celebrate his hometown while giving fans and guests something they’ll remember long after the night ends.

Another reason these gatherings continue to dominate timelines is that they don’t feel overly manufactured. They blend luxury, exclusivity and genuine surprise, creating the type of moments social media was built for. Whether it’s someone unexpectedly receiving a life-changing moment, a luxury vehicle, or simply sharing a table with one of the biggest artists in the world, every year seems to produce another batch of viral clips that extend the event’s reach far beyond those who actually attended.

If the first three editions are any indication, “Strong Women, Stronger Drunks” is becoming another staple of Drake’s growing collection of signature Toronto events. Between the annual celebration, the OVO Golf Classic and his increasingly talked-about brunches, the Grammy-winning rapper has spent much of 2026 bringing people together in his hometown while creating moments that dominate the internet. And if social media’s reaction is any indication, fans will already be looking forward to what he has planned next.

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