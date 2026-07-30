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Ming Li Opens Up About Her Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, opens up about their complicated relationship and why the two have kept their distance over the years.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
Source: @mingluanli / Instagram

Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, opens up about their complicated relationship and why the two have kept their distance over the years.

While their sisterhood has been the subject of public scrutiny, Li says she now has a better understanding of why things haven’t always been easy between them. During a recent sit-down with No Jumper, she explained that some of the tension stemmed from speaking about her sister publicly early in her career.

“She probably got mad because she didn’t want me to basically talk about her and stuff like that, which I do 100% respect. It’s just at that time it was my first interview. Regardless, people were still going to ask me about my sister.”

Earlier this year, Li spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the backlash she received after attending a Cardi B concert. Given the longtime beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, many fans felt she shouldn’t have been supporting her sister’s op.

“I wasn’t trying to be shady. I felt like at the time I was hanging out with my friends and they wanted to go out, and I wanted to go out too. I’m not staying in the house by myself, so it was either drink, go outside, and have fun, or stay in the house, be bored, watch TV, I ain’t doing that. Everyone that was hating or me or loving me before that was still following me. I feel like at the end of the day no matter what I do it’s gonna either be a blessing or a curse when it comes to my sister.”

Later in the No Jumper interview, Li shared that she now understands why hr sister has to maintain boundaries with people. She acknowledged that Nicki Minaj has to protect her energy and be mindful of who she allows into her circle because of her level of fame. 

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