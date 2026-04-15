Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Source: @mingluanli / Instagram

Ming Li, the sister of Nicki Minaj, is speaking out following the recent controversy surrounding her name.

During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Ming addressed her decision to attend a Cardi B concert, given the history between Cardi and her sister.

“I was shady for that wasn’t I? I wasn’t trying to be shady,” Ming Li said. “I felt like at the time I was hanging out with my friends and they wanted to go out, I wanted to go out too. I’m not staying in the house by myself. It was either go outside, drink, have fun, or stay inside, be bored, watch TV? I’m not doing that sh*t. I was like one time for the one time.”

Li also pointed out that despite the backlash, people are still keeping up with her online.

“Everyone that was hating on me or loving me after that was still on my Instagram page, on my TikTok page, still following me around. So I feel like no matter what I say it’s going to be a blessing and a curse when it comes to my sister [Nicki Minaj].”

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She also made it clear she doesn’t feel the need to choose sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, despite what others may expect.

“I don’t feel like I got to pick a side, I feel like you know, if you’re not putting money in my pockets, there’s no side to pick. Or if I feel like y’all not even my family or you’re not in our family circle to tell me anything, you can’t really let me know about what I should or shouldn’t feel.”

Cardi B also weighed in on the situation, sharing her thoughts online on Ming Li attending her show.

“I just believe the little girl needs guidance, unfortunately I can’t give it because it’s just too close.”

Check out the full clip of Nicki Minaj’s sister Ming Li below: