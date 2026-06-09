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Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's"

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As “Cardi D’s” At NBA Finals Game 3

Published on June 9, 2026
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NC State v Texas
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City was one of the worst days New Yorkers experienced in recent history. Not only did city officials shut down foot traffic in Midtown to accommodate the arrival of the human jinx known as Donald Trump, but the world watched as referees basically handed the San Antonio Spurs the victory in what many felt was blatant favoritism throughout the game.

That being said, Cardi B’s halftime performance did give New Yorkers something to enjoy as even Charles Barkley couldn’t help but notice the Bronx rapper’s obvious assets. Watching the 33-year-old Bronx bomber take to half court to perform her hit “Bodega Baddie” for thousands in attendance, the 63-year-old NBA Hall of Famer seemingly enjoyed the view as he told his co-hosts, “I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s!”

Well, he’s not wrong. The hilarious moment caused “Cardi D” to go viral as fans took to social media to spread the word on Charles Barkley’s assessment of Cardi B’s physical degree.

Unfortunately for us viewers at home, we weren’t treated to Cardi B’s performance. We were instead “treated” to the halftime game analysis courtesy of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Draymond Green, Kenny “The Jet Smith,” and of course, Earnie Johnson. We guess if you pay thousands of dollars for nosebleed seats at Madison Square Garden, you get certain perks along with it.

That being said we would’ve taken a Cardi B performance over any NBA analysis any day of the week. Just sayin’.

Check out some clips of Cardi B’s performance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals below, and let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section below.

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