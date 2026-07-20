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Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Get Kicked Out The Club

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Still no word on what led to the violent exchange...

Published on July 20, 2026
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Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew
Source: Andrew Lipovsky/Arturo Holmes / Getty

As Knicks fans continue to rejoice and bask in the glory of New York’s first NBA championship in 53 years, the Knicks players have been seen making all kinds of publicity rounds in New York City in recent weeks, but Jordan Clarkson seems to have inserted himself into a little drama as he continued to celebrate his first NBA championship.

According to TMZ, Clarkson got himself into a situation with Travis Scott of all people while turning up at Zero Bond this past Saturday night (Jul 18). While details about their encounter are unknown, it seems like there was some kind of issue between the Grammy award nominated rapper and someone else in the club that led to the NBA role-player attempting to play peacemaker before things went really left this past Saturday night (July 18).

Per TMZ:

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … a man was allegedly filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the NYC hot spot when Travis allegedly confronted him.

We’re told members of Travis’ entourage then allegedly began throwing bottles … and Jordan jumped in to de-escalate the situation. Both were ultimately removed from the venue.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the “another attendee” that Travis Scott confronted was Knicks guard and New York native, Jose Alvarado. He’s not that famous so people don’t recognize him off rip, keeps it gully both on and off the court and is Jordan Clarkson’s go-to man in New York City. He probably told Travis Scott he ain’t got bars like New York rappers and things went left which led to Clarkson getting involved. Just sayin.’

Though no one’s come out with an official story as to what led to the dust-up, there were ample celebrities in the house such as 50 Cent, Jake and Logan Paul and Alix Earle, so it’s only a matter of time before someone says something about that night.

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