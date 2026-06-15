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Knicks & Wu-Tang Clan To Appear On Special 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon To Host The New York Knicks & Wu-Tang Clan On Special Episode Of ‘The Tonight Show’

Published on June 15, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

The New York Knicks had all five boroughs turning up for an entire weekend as they finally ended their 57-year drought and brought home that elusive NBA Championship Saturday night (June 13).

Looking to keep that euphoric feeling going into Monday night, Jimmy Fallon will be turning his Tonight Show into a special Knicks edition and will be calling on the talents of some killer bees to provide the entertainment as Deadline is reporting that the Wu-Tang Clan will be taking on musical duties during the show tonight (June 15).

Fresh off an inspiring comeback for the ages in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Wu-Tang Clan helped reignite the jubilant vibes that New York was grooving to before Donald Trump ruined everything by inserting his presence into Madison Square Garden for Game 3, which ultimately led to the Knicks’ first loss in 46 days of playoff basketball.

Everything Trump touches goes to sh*t forreal.

Luckily, the Wu-Tang Clan came to the rescue in Game 4, which saw the Knicks erase a 29-point deficit and pull off a stunning comeback win to go up 3-1 in the NBA Finals before ultimately pulling off another comeback victory in Game 5 and bringing home that Larry O’Brien trophy.

Now we get to celebrate it some more.

Per Deadline:

The episode will feature appearances from Head Coach Mike Brown, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and the entire Knicks team, as well as a performance by Wu-Tang Clan.

Fallon’s entire audience at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 6B will be comprised of die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the NBA Finals in person.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Will you be tuning into Jimmy Fallon’s special Knicks episode of The Tonight Show? Let us know in the comments section below.

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