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The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At Verzuz

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

The Game and YG linked up for the latest Verzuz battle, and turned into a celebration of West Coast Hip-Hop.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The Game and YG linked up for the latest Verzuz battle, and turned into a celebration of West Coast Hip-Hop.

With two legendary catalogs on display, both Bompton rappers got the opportunity to give each other their flowers or, in The Game’s words. their “red roses, white ceilings.”

Game kicked things off by giving YG his props, joking that the My Krazy Life rapper had a much tougher road to success than he did.

“I had the cheat code right? I had Dr. Dre, I had Eminem, I had the cheat code. I heard you say it, and you didn’t need no motherf*cking stamp, you did your sh*t.”

Which of course, they joked about Game’s infamous never ending line.

Of course, the moment wouldn’t be complete without joking about one of Hip-Hop’s longest-running memes, The Game’s infamous “red roses, white ceilings” line.

He even beat everyone to the punch, bringing it up himself while showing love to YG.

“Let me give you your motherf*cking red roses white ceilings.”

For years, “red roses, white ceilings” has become synonymous with The Game after fans noticed him repeatedly recycling the line throughout various freestyles.

The two West Coast heavyweights then took fans on a trip through their respective catalogs. The Game kicked off his set by bringing out Travis Barker as a special guest.

Followed it up by delivering some classics from The Documentary, including “Hate It or Love It,” “How We Do,” and more.

Meanwhile, YG got in his My Krazy Life bag, arguably one of the greatest West Coast debut album of its generation, with hits like “My N*gga,” “Who Do You Love?,” and “Bicken Back Being Bool.”

For one night, fans got a reminder of just how much both artists have put on for the culture and yes, there were plenty of red roses and white ceilings to go around.

Prior to the Verzuz, YG ran into some legal trouble after he was reportedly detained less than 24 hours before the celebration. He was later released and made it to the event. According to TMZ, the search warrant was connected to the death of West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler.

The Game shouts out Drake during the Verzuz.

Fans reacting to The Game downing a bottle to the face.

“Hate It Or Love It,” classic.

Related Stories

Even The Game couldn’t help it.

YG starting the Verzuz with “BPT,” we should’ve known what type time he was on.

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The Game verzuz YG

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