YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

Red Bull Spiral, the innovative cypher series from the minds of Red Bull 1520, unleashed their latest freestyle from three of the West Coast’s most talented lyricists. YG, Mozzy, and Jay Rock all delivered a strong showing on the Red Bull Spiral set, putting on for their respective neighborhoods and sets.

For the fourth episode of the third season of Red Bull Spiral, “Bompton” star YG, Sacramento spitter Mozzy, and Watts stalwart Jay Rock displayed their unique and versatile abilities over a solid and funky West Coast bop from producer Smokey Beats.

YG kicked it off by addressing chatter that he’s no longer in the spotlight, but quickly reminded listeners why he was able to capture ears with a reinvigorated flow and a clever nod to Red Bull in his closing line. Mozzy, who dropped his last album, Intrusive Thoughts, earlier this year, followed with some of that Oak Park flavor. On the anchoring verse, TDE mainstay Jay Rock delivered a blistering verse that reminds us that we are all waiting for his upcoming Eastside Johnny album.

Not to be vague about it, but most fans of these artists are aware of their affiliation with a particular inner city group as they’ve revealed in their bars here and over the years.

Check out the Red Bull Spiral freestyle session with YG, Mozzy, and Jay Rock below.

—

Photo: Red Bull 1520