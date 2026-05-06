Subscribe
Close
50 cent

The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Centuries later, The Game seems to be taking shots at 50 Cent once again.

Published on May 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Centuries later, The Game seems to be taking shots at 50 Cent once again.

The Compton rapper was enjoying himself at a New York club when he grabbed the mic to let 50 know he was in his city.

“Somebody tell Fif, I’m here!”

Although his split from G-Unit happened a very long time ago, Game reminded the crowd he was removed for what he described as “stupid reasons.”

“I got kicked out of G-Unit for doing stupid sh*t. I’m just a f*cked up n*gga.”

The beef, which dates back to 2004, has resurfaced multiple times over the years. During a 2022 concert in Houston, Texas, the West Coast rapper went on a rant about his continued dislike for 50 Cent.

“I still don’t f*ck with 50 Cent, he’s a b*tch. Ain’t no cut with that n*gga. He’s a sucka. I’ll say it in Houston, I’ll say it in New York, I’ll say it anywhere…he’s a straight b*tch. I like the TV shows, n*gga put that on the internet.”

Four years later, it briefly seemed like the two had moved past their issues. When 50 Cent performed at Mary J Blige’s Las Vegas residency, he kept things cordial, even playing “MJB Da MVP,” the remix of “Hate It or Love It.”

More than 20 years into this back-and-forth, however, it appears the beef between 50 Cent and The Game isn’t going away anytime soon.


Related Tags

50 Cent The Game

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Inside

    Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! Funniest, Wildest & Shadiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Met Gala

    Bossip
    NBA: APR 21 West First Round Rockets at Lakers

    Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Begin — Here’s 5 Teams He Should Play For

    Cassius Life
    NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial

    UPDATE: Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assault, Strangulation, In Private Chef Case

    Bossip
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Inside

    Men's Looks At The 2026 Met Gala: Best & Worst Dressed

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    "Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Comment
    Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
    Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dave Chappelle’s 3-Night Residency Opens Netflix Fest

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    7 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

    Comment
    Trending
    JAPAN-LIFESTYLE-GAMES-CULTURE-FINAL FANTASY
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Final Fantasy & A Matcha: Square Enix Opening Permanent Cafes In Los Angeles & Shinjuku

    Comment
    21 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

    Comment
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In ‘SNL’ Cold Open Sketch

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Canelo v Crawford
    Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set, Gently Roasts Him

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close