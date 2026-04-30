Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle’s 3-Night Residency Opens Netflix Fest

Dave Chappelle will be the opener for the 2026 Netflix is a Joke Fest, kicking things off with a three-night run.

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Netflix’s annual comedy festival will have an iconic opening act, as Dave Chappelle announced that he will be taking part in the 2026 Netflix is a Joke Fest with a bit of a cinematic twist. 

The announcement came in the form of a trailer featuring Chappelle sitting outside, smoking a cigarette as Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman narrates. “Dave’s pulling up,” Freeman intones, adding: “And now, we’ve got a ball game.” The festival logo along with Chappelle’s logo are then displayed over the Los Angeles skyline.

The comedian will be performing for three nights at the Hollywood Palladium to start off the festival on May 7, with the last night of the residency on May 9. The Dave Chappelle: Pulling Up residency will be another immersive event, meaning that all attendees will be required to use Yondr pouches to lock up smartphones, smartwatches and accessories. So far, there’s no word on the musical acts that will perform during the residency with Chappelle.

It’s another hallmark of Chappelle’s longstanding relationship with the streaming giant, and his first appearance at the festival since 2022, when he was attacked onstage by a spectator named Isaiah Lee. Chappelle would be unharmed, while Lee would be subdued and sentenced to 270 days in jail for the incident.

His last special, Unstoppable, was released last December on the platform. It was his eighth for Netflix, while his special The Dreamer, which was released on Christmas Eve in 2023, nabbed him a Grammy Award. Tickets for Dave Chappelle: Pulling Up will be on sale to the public Wednesday (April 29) at 10 a.m. Pacific time via Ticketmaster.

This year’s Netflix is a Joke Fest will feature 350 acts across the city during the festival’s run. Other comedians slated to appear include Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Katt Williams, who is reportedly set to perform at the Intuit Dome.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip

    No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can't Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup--'I'm Good'

    Bossip
    "Miami Vice" Press Conference

    Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

    Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Trending
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close