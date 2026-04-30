Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With 'The Valley' Star Michelle Saniei

New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

It’s been four years since Dr. Dre finalized a messy divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, and though he hasn’t exactly been painting the town red since then, it looks like the 61-year-old Hip-Hop icon is once again finding his footing on the dating scene.

According to TMZ, the legendary music producer was just spotted on a night out on the town with reality TV star Michelle Saniei. Exiting Nobu Malibu over the weekend, Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei were seen holding hands as they made their way out the restaurant, sparking rumors that the two might actually be making some beautiful music together. While this might be the first relationship that Dr. Dre has gotten himself into post-divorce (that we know of), the 37-year-old star of Bravo’s The Valley has been linked to some other celebs in recent years.

Per TMZ:

Michelle’s love life has already been front and center of her hit show “The Valley” — from her marriage to Jesse Lally to her more recent relationship with Aaron Nosler — and she’s also been linked to a few names in the Los Angeles social scene. 

Off camera, she’s a high-end real estate agent known for selling multimillion-dollar homes, so she’s no stranger to being around the rich and famous.

Don’t hate on Dr. Dre for dating someone 24 years his junior. They’re both grown adults and know what they want at this grown-ass age. Just sayin’.

Though the two were seen holding hands, neither Dr. Dre nor Saniei’s reps have responded to TMZ’s questions about their relationship status.

What do y’all think about Dr. Dre possibly dating Michelle Saniei? Sound off in the comments section below.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip

    No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can't Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup--'I'm Good'

    Bossip
    "Miami Vice" Press Conference

    Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

    Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Trending
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close