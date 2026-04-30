New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

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It’s been four years since Dr. Dre finalized a messy divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, and though he hasn’t exactly been painting the town red since then, it looks like the 61-year-old Hip-Hop icon is once again finding his footing on the dating scene.

According to TMZ, the legendary music producer was just spotted on a night out on the town with reality TV star Michelle Saniei. Exiting Nobu Malibu over the weekend, Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei were seen holding hands as they made their way out the restaurant, sparking rumors that the two might actually be making some beautiful music together. While this might be the first relationship that Dr. Dre has gotten himself into post-divorce (that we know of), the 37-year-old star of Bravo’s The Valley has been linked to some other celebs in recent years.

Per TMZ:

Michelle’s love life has already been front and center of her hit show “The Valley” — from her marriage to Jesse Lally to her more recent relationship with Aaron Nosler — and she’s also been linked to a few names in the Los Angeles social scene.

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Off camera, she’s a high-end real estate agent known for selling multimillion-dollar homes, so she’s no stranger to being around the rich and famous.

Don’t hate on Dr. Dre for dating someone 24 years his junior. They’re both grown adults and know what they want at this grown-ass age. Just sayin’.

Though the two were seen holding hands, neither Dr. Dre nor Saniei’s reps have responded to TMZ’s questions about their relationship status.

What do y’all think about Dr. Dre possibly dating Michelle Saniei? Sound off in the comments section below.