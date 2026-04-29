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Here's What To Expect From Square Enix's New Cafe Locations

Final Fantasy & A Matcha: Square Enix Opening Permanent Cafes In Los Angeles & Shinjuku

Both Square Enix Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles and Shinjuku are set to open in Spring 2026; it's too bad there isn't one opening in NYC.

Published on April 29, 2026
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  • The company is looking to move beyond its previous pop-up locations and open two permanent locations that serve as full-service dining and retail environments.
  • The North America location will be located at 316 E 1st St., conveniently in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, and will be where Mitsuru Sushi & Grill used to be.
  • The Shinjuku cafe will be a vertical space in PASELABO TOWER, at 3-36-1 Shinjuku.
Here's What To Expect From Square Enix's New Cafe Locations
RICHARD A. BROOKS / Square Enix

Square Enix, the video game publisher best known for the Final Fantasy RPG series, announced it is launching two officially licensed Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles, California, and Shinjuku, Tokyo.

The company is looking to move beyond its previous pop-up locations and open two permanent locations that serve as full-service dining and retail environments.

A Breakdown of What To Expect From The Two Square Enix Cafe Locations

The North America location will be located at 316 E 1st St., conveniently in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, and will be where Mitsuru Sushi & Grill used to be. According to HypeBeast, it will be a dual-purpose experience with a dedicated cafe featuring a rotating menu centered on Square Enix’s intellectual properties.

Once you are done dining, you can instantly head into the cafe’s shopping area to complete your experience with some cool premium merch.

The Shinjuku cafe will be a vertical space in PASELABO TOWER, at 3-36-1 Shinjuku.

Per HypeBeast:

This multi-floor design allows for a broader integration of themed immersive decor and expanded inventory for official Square Enix merchandise. Both the Los Angeles and Shinjuku sites utilize a structural blueprint that pairs high-traffic dining with immediate retail access, ensuring that fans can engage with the brand’s IP through both consumption and physical collectibles.

Sounds lit.

Both Square Enix Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles and Shinjuku are set to open in Spring 2026; it’s too bad there isn’t one opening in NYC.

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