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Kid Rock & Pete Hegseth Waste Money With Apache Joy Ride

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

According to an Army official who spoke on condition of anonymity, it costs $7,000 per hour to fly an Apache.

Published on April 30, 2026
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  • Flights claimed as 'community relations' for 250th anniversary celebration, but connection unclear.
  • Estimated $7,000/hr cost of Apache flights sparks public backlash over abuse of government resources.
Kid Rock & Pete Hegseth Waste Money With Apache Joy Ride
Getty Images / Kid Rock

Reason 999,999,999 why this current administration is an absolute joke. On Monday, our current highly unqualified Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, took his buddy, culture vulture Kid Rock, for a joy ride in an Army Apache attack helicopter, and yes, it cost you a lot of money.

This latest nonsense, and complete waste of taxpayers’ money, happened weeks after another incident involving the wannabe rapper, and Apache helicopters flying near his home in Tennessee, which flew over a “No Kings” protest.

The incident led to the two pilots being suspended, but the secretary of booze proudly reversed the decision and shut down the inquiry.

Hegseth shared photos of himself and Kid Rock on social media on Monday night, writing, “Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops.”

Of course, the bullsh*t excuse for the stunt was ready to go with Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, claiming that the flights were not an absolute waste of money, but were to support a “community relations event” for a White House-led initiative called Freedom 250, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary commemoration.

First of all, who comes up with these stupid names?

“Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour,” Parnell’s statement continued.

NPR via Drop Site News shared a timetable of events that places Kid Rock on the base where the Apache Helicopters were flown, too, because they are normally not located there.

Kid Rock’s jet left Nashville early Monday and landed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia at 6:30 a.m., according to open source flight data.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache took off, did a few loops over the base and landed about 10 minutes later, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a group of open source data analysts who track military flight activity across the world.

That same helicopter was part of a group of four Apaches, as well as two H-60 Blackhawk helicopters, that had arrived at the base Saturday from Fort Campbell, which sits on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

According to an Army official who spoke on condition of anonymity, it costs $7,000 per hour to fly an Apache.

As expected, the stunt didn’t go over well with social media. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office asked in a post on social media, “Why are taxpayers paying to fly Kid Rock around on $100 million helicopters?”

“You spent our taxpayer dollars on helicopter joy rides with Kid Rock? Yeah fuck you,” social media political star Harry Sisson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This administration continues to see how far it can go with its own repercussions.

You can see more reactions below.

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