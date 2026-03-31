Army Investigating Military Helicopter Flyby For Kid Rock

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Over the weekend, Kid Rock posted a pair of videos from his Nashville home featuring military helicopters hovering above him as he saluted them. Now, the United States Army is investigating the copter flyby, and a report says they look to be the same aircraft that flew near a No Kings rally in the Tennessee city.

The New York Times reports that Kid Rock, 55, shared two videos on his X account on March 28, featuring the musical artist and MAGA supporter saluting and gesturing toward two helicopters.

In his posts on X, Kid Rock wrote, “This is a level of respect that sh*t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

From the Times:

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Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division, which is based about 60 miles north in Fort Campbell, Ky., said that an administrative review — which is not, he stressed, an investigation — would “assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, began his career as a rapper, framing himself as hailing from Detroit but raised by a successful businessman and living in the northern suburbs of the Motor City.

Later in his career, Rock made a pivot musically and politically, aligning himself with President Donald Trump and others on the right.

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Photo: Getty