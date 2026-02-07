Subscribe
Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

While they weren't given a reason, it could be due to the mass exit of music acts associated with the festival.

Published on February 7, 2026
  • Music acts like Shinedown withdrew from Kid Rock's festival due to concerns about division it would create.
  • Ludacris' involvement was a 'mix-up' and he was not supposed to be part of the festival.
  • While some acts remain, the festival's Anderson, SC date is canceled, suggesting Kid Rock's waning popularity.
Kid Rock-Led 'Rock The Country' Music Festival Canceled In SC
Anna Moneymaker / Kid Rock

MAGA’s answer to Bad Bunny, Kid Rock, won’t be hitting the stage in South Carolina, of all places, after his music festival was canceled.

Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” music festival will not be taking place in Anderson County, South Carolina, after officials there confirmed to The Post & Courier that the two-day concert planned for July 25–26, 2026, at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center is now canceled.

County administrator Rusty Burns told the local news outlet that officials were notified the night of February 5 that the festival was no longer happening, but they didn’t receive a clear reason for its cancellation.

“We weren’t told a reason,” Burns said. “It happens in the business. We had a good, two-year run.”

Music Acts Are Pulling Out of The Rock The Country Festival

While they weren’t given a reason, it could be due to the mass exit of music acts associated with the festival.

On February 6, Shinedown announced to its fans that it would no longer be a part of the festival due to concerns about division associated with the event.

“SHINEDOWN is everyone’s band,” the group wrote in a statement shared on X. “Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. We do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.”

Shinedown bowing out came after several other artists said nah to the festival, including Morgan Wade, Carter Faith, and Ludacris, after facing intense backlash due to their participation.

Reps for Ludcris claim his involvement was “a mix-up.”

“Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” Ludacris’ rep told Rolling Stone.

Kid Rock, Nelly, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Brooks & Dunn are still on the bill, no surprise there.

Creed was also a part of the festival at one point, and was even featured as an act on the now-canceled Anderson date, but their name has since been removed from the lineup.

The “Rock The Country” tour launched by Rock is billed as an eight-date summer series. While the Anderson date is officially scrubbed, Ocala, Florida; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Hamburg, New York are still happening… for now.

If Kid Rock can’t even entertain Anderson, South Carolina, how in the world do MAGA snowflakes think he’s going to compete with Bad Bunny, who is the most-streamed artist in the entire world?

You can see reactions to Kid Rock’s struggle festival losing a date below.

