MAGA’s Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

It’s almost time for the El Benito Bowl featuring Bad Bunny, but don’t worry MAGA snowflakes, Turning Point USA got you covered.

On Monday, the American nonprofit organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, currently run by his still “grieving” widow, Erika Kirk, announced its struggle lineup for The All-American Halftime Show.

The impromptu, high-key racist offering is being billed as an “alternative” to the Apple Music Halftime Show, featuring international superstar and current winner of the Album of the Year at the Grammys, Bad Bunny.

It is being pushed as a show “for Folks Who Love America,” according to the show’s headliner, culture vulture Kid Rock.

Someone needs to tell these idiots that Bad Bunny is an American citizen because Puerto Rico is a part of the United States.

Anyway, MAGA faithful can look forward to a lineup featuring three country singers, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Rock, who at one point used to “rap,” remember that? Before he decided to show his true colors.

“We plan to play great songs for folks who love America,” Kid Rock said in a statement. “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible…or is it?”

Rock continued his ridiculous statement, referencing Bad Bunny: “He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

Of course, the rumor that Bad Bunny will wear a dress during the performance was nothing more than right-wing nonsense spread on social media.

Like clockwork, people like Vice Glazer, oops, we mean Vice President JD Vance, who does nothing but attack people on X, formerly Twitter, instead of actual work, celebrated the announcement.

“Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK,” Vance wrote.

Riiigghht.

Well, while millions across the globe will see Bad Bunny, Kid Rock, and those other folks will be performing their “hits” on OAN, the religious broadcaster TBN, and Turning Point’s social media channels.

Social media is already clowning TPUSA’s attempt to outshine Bad Bunny.

We don’t get it either.

