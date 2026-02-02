Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

The Compton rapper came into the biggest night in music with an astounding nine nominations, and he has already won three awards.

Before the Grammys officially aired, Lamar won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his infectious song Luther featuring SZA. Lamar wasn't present at the time, so Sounwave, the song's producer Sounwave, accepted the award on the rapper's behalf.

We will keep updating the winners throughout the night.

Getty Images / Kendrick Lamar / Clipse / Doechi

It’s looking like it’s going to be a big night for Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys, don’t tell Drake, though.

The Compton rapper came into the biggest night in music with an astounding nine nominations, and he has already won three awards.

Before the Grammys officially aired, Lamar won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his infectious song Luther featuring SZA. Lamar wasn’t present at the time, so Sounwave, the song’s producer Sounwave, accepted the award on the rapper’s behalf.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lamar’s album GNX continued to win awards, earning Best Rap Song for “TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay. Lamar wasn’t present for the early win, so the song’s producer, DJ Mustard, Sounwave, and Lefty Gunplay accepted on his behalf.

Also taking home an early Grammy was Doechii, who won Best Music Video for her exceptional record “Anxiety.”

Our favorite powder pusing duo, the Clipse, also won a Grammy, taking home the award Best Rap Performance for “Chains and Whips,” which also features Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams. Lamar was also nominated in the category for “TV Off.”

Amy Sussman / Clipse

Tyler, the Creator also took home a Grammy, winning the award for Best Album Cover for his latest project, Chromakopia.

To kick off the night, Kendrick Lamar won the first award presented during the telecast for Best Rap Album, while also becoming the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history, a record previously held by JAY-Z. He was a man of few words, but he made sure to big up the Clipse.

Lamar also won Record of the Year for “Luther.” Cher presented Lamar with the award, but it wasn’t a smooth moment when she announced the winner as Luther Vandross.

K-Dot, SZA, Sounwave saved the moment and made sure to give both Vandross and Cheryl Lynn the love they deserved for making such a timeless record.

Pharrell Williams was also honored tonight, taking home the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award which was presented to him by Q-Tip.

Salute to all the winners.