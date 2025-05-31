Doechii Puts On Sky High Performance To Celebrate The Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge

Doechii Helps Samsung Celebrate Galaxy S25 Edge Launch
The Lowdown On The Galaxy S25 EdgeAs for the Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s Samsung’s thinnest smartphone offering yet, measuring 5.8 millimeters in thickness and weighing only 163 grams, while still sporting premium features, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market. The thin smartphone features a durable titanium build paired with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It also features two premium cameras: a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, enabling detailed macro photography and Nightography. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which delivers snappy performance, on-device AI processing, and features like the Now Brief and Now Bar. The Galaxy S25 Edge is available right now via Samsung’s website and your cellphone service provider, and costs $1,099. To see more photos from the fantastic event, hit the gallery below.
1. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge
