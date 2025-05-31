Subscribe
Technology

Doechii Helps Samsung Celebrate Galaxy S25 Edge Launch

Doechii Puts On Sky High Performance To Celebrate The Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge

Published on May 31, 2025
Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Source: Getty Images / Samsung / Doechii

Samsung, with some help from Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii, celebrated the launch of its newest and thinnest flagship phone model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Last night at the Edge NYC, Samsung brought the swamp to the sky, powered by Galaxy AI, in celebration of Doechii joining #TeamGalaxy and the arrival of the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone.

HipHopWired was among the select group of guests, influencers, and celebrities in attendance for the momentous occasion, which took place high above New York City’s impressive skyline.
Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Source: Getty Images / Samsung / Doechii

Notable guests in attendance included fashion designer LaQuan Smith, Malik McIntrye, Joel Moore-Hagan, Jaden Smith, and many more.  Before Doechii arrived, guests enjoyed light nights and signature cocktails while the Swamp Princess’ personal vibes provider, DJ Miss Milan, kept heads nodding and toes tapping.
Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Source: Getty Images / Samsung / Doechii

Eventually, it was time for guests to head outside and live life on the edge, taking in Doechii’s groundbreaking performance on the venue’s impressive Edge Skydeck stage, which is literally in the clouds. Doechiig didn’t disappoint, rocking a puffer trench from White Abyss, paired with earrings from Missoma and shoes from Jacquemus while putting on a short but still groundbreaking performance, belting out her hits like “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial Is A River,” before exiting the stage.
It was an epic moment indeed.

The Lowdown On The Galaxy S25 Edge

As for the Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s Samsung’s thinnest smartphone offering yet, measuring 5.8 millimeters in thickness and weighing only 163 grams, while still sporting premium features, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.
The thin smartphone features a durable titanium build paired with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It also features two premium cameras: a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, enabling detailed macro photography and Nightography. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which delivers snappy performance, on-device AI processing, and features like the Now Brief and Now Bar. The Galaxy S25 Edge is available right now via Samsung’s website and your cellphone service provider, and costs $1,099. To see more photos from the fantastic event, hit the gallery below.

1. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

2. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

3. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

4. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

5. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

6. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

7. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

8. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

9. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

10. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

11. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

12. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

13. Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Samsung / Doechii

Getty Images // Samsung Celebrates Galaxy S25 Edge Launch with Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii at Edge NYC samsung,doechii,galaxy s25 edge

