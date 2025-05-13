Samsung Drops Super Thin Galaxy S25 Edge Smartphone

Galaxy S25 Edge Is Samsung's Thin Smartphone Offering
Samsung isn’t done dropping entries into its flagship smartphone line. Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its thinnest smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, giving Korean tech a giant leg up on the competition, including Apple, which is reportedly set to drop a thin flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air. The Galaxy S25 Edge lives up to its thin reputation coming in at 5.8 millimeters thin and only weighing 163 grams making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.
The S25 Edge, which will cost $1,099 and officially go on sale beginning May 30, comes just four months after the launch of the S25 smartphone series. This marks a different path for Samsung, which usually doesn’t introduce new smartphones this early, usually opting for the middle of the year to introduce the latest models of foldable smartphones. The S25 Edge is basically a lite model of the S25 Ultra, and it’s for the Samsung fan who loves a premium phone but doesn’t care for features like the S-Pen. The thin smartphone features a durable titanium build paired with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It also has two premium cameras: a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, allowing for detailed macro photography and Nightography. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which delivers snappy performance, on-device AI processing, and features like the Now Brief and Now Bar.
Here is the full breakdown via Samsung:
- 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Slim and lightweight body at 5.8mm thick and weighing at 163 grams
- Enhanced camera featuring a 200MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor
- ProVisual Engine optimized for Galaxy S25
- Built with the latest Corning Gorilla Armor 2
- AI image processing with ProScaler and Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).
- Galaxy AI features including Now Brief and Now Bar as well as editing features including Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist
- Thinner, reconfigured vapor chamber to keep phone cool
- Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy
- ProVisual Engine
- Available starting at $1,099.99 in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.
