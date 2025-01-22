Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Boasts More Galaxy AI Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Boasts Even More Galaxy AI-Powered Improvements
The Camera SystemsIt’s time to talk about the most essential part: the cameras. The S25 and S25+ feature a three-camera system comprised of a 50MP Wide AF OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 10MP 3x Tele AF OIS. Zoom capabilities on these models sit at 3x Optical Zoom (2x Optical Quality) and 30x Space Zoom. The S25 Ultra sets itself apart from its counterparts with a 200MP Wide-Angle AF OIS, 50MP Wide-Angle AF OIS, 10MP 3x Tele-Angle AF OIS, and 50MP 5x Tele-Angle AF OIS. In the Zoom department, the S25 Ultra has 3x, 5x Optical Zoom (2x, 10x Optical Quality), and 100x Space Zoom. Regarding video recording, the S25 and S25+ can record 4K video at 60fps and 8K at 30fps. S25 Ultra gets a boost in that department with the ability to record 4K video at 120fps and 8K at 30fps. Your selfies will get better thanks to the 12MP wide-angle front camera on all three devices, which also allows 4K video recording at 60 fps. Oh, and yes, this is all, thanks to Galaxy AI.
Galaxy AI Sees The Biggest ImprovementsUnder the hood, all three models feature Qualcolmm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which Samsung boasts is the “most powerful and world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip ever.” All the power is needed to help the phone perform its new Galaxy AI-powered features, turning your device into what Samsung describes as a “True AI Companion.” The S25 features Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser for Videos. The S25+ and S25 Ultra boasts all of the previously listed features plus ProScaler for QHD+. All three S25 models also feature an integrated AI platform, Personalized AI, and Gemini integration, thanks to the inclusion of a special button on the side of the phone. A long press of the Gemini Button allows you to issue voice commands between Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. For example, you can add an event to your calendar via text or ask for a YouTube video to be summarized, thanks to Cross App Action. Other AI-based improvements include Smart Select, now being called AI Select.
It intelligently knows what’s on the screen and provides suggestions, such as turning a video into a gif or summarizing the text.Samsung partnered with Google on Circle to Search, which has also been improved. It can now be used to search for sounds, including music. Do you not know the lyrics to the song you are searching for? According to Samsung, you can hum it, and Circle to Search will find it. Searching through your extensive gallery of photos has also gotten easier thanks to Galaxy AI and its use of Natural Language which can interpret text, speech, images and videos and also enables interactions between you and your S25 device that feels natural.
Pricing and Color OptionsHere is a breakdown of the S25 series price options. Samsung fans will be happy to learn prices for all three devices have not changed since last year’s offerings.
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299.99 (Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black. Online exclusives are Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.)
- DEAL: Save up to $1,200+. Get up to $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 Samsung Credits
- Galaxy S25+: $999.99 (Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow. Online exclusives include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold)
- DEAL: Save up to $800+. Get up to $700 instant trade-in credit and $100 Samsung Credit.
- Galaxy S25: $799.99 (Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow. Online exclusives include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold)
- DEAL: Save up to $550+. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit toward Galaxy S25 and $50 instant Samsung Credit.
1. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
2. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
3. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
4. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
5. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
6. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
7. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
8. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
9. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
10. Samsung S25 Series
Samsung S25 Series samsung,s25,s25+,s25 ultra
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash