Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Boasts Even More Galaxy AI-Powered Improvements

The Camera Systems

Galaxy AI Sees The Biggest Improvements

Samsung is here to start the year in smartphones and unpack its latest flagship smartphone offering in the company’s Galaxy S series.Wednesday, January 22, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 series lineup to the world, and sticking to its current business model, smartphone enthusiasts will get three models: the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.All three models will utilize a much improved and more intelligent Galaxy AI , camera spec bumps, and other quality-of-life improvements with slight tweaks in the phone’s physical design.With the arrival of the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, Samsung says these models are the thinnest ever S series device, featuring a slimmer casing and a thinner bezel coming at 15%. The S25 and S25+ feature aluminum armor casing, while the S25 Ultra has a Titanium frame. The S25 features a 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, the S25+ has a 6.7″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, and the S25 Ultra maxes out with a 6.9″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.The corners are more rounded, giving users a better grip on the device to prevent drops. Suppose you do happen to drop any of the devices. In that case, the fact the S25 and S25+ now feature Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass and the S25 Ultra’s Enhanced Corning Gorilla Armor (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass) offers users a 29% greater resistance to fractures which Samsung notes will lead to 60% screen repair.It’s time to talk about the most essential part: the cameras. The S25 and S25+ feature a three-camera system comprised of a 50MP Wide AF OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 10MP 3x Tele AF OIS. Zoom capabilities on these models sit at 3x Optical Zoom (2x Optical Quality) and 30x Space Zoom.The S25 Ultra sets itself apart from its counterparts with a 200MP Wide-Angle AF OIS, 50MP Wide-Angle AF OIS, 10MP 3x Tele-Angle AF OIS, and 50MP 5x Tele-Angle AF OIS. In the Zoom department, the S25 Ultra has 3x, 5x Optical Zoom (2x, 10x Optical Quality), and 100x Space Zoom. Regarding video recording, the S25 and S25+ can record 4K video at 60fps and 8K at 30fps. S25 Ultra gets a boost in that department with the ability to record 4K video at 120fps and 8K at 30fps.Your selfies will get better thanks to the 12MP wide-angle front camera on all three devices, which also allows 4K video recording at 60 fps. Oh, and yes, this is all, thanks to Galaxy AI.Under the hood, all three models feature Qualcolmm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which Samsung boasts is the “most powerful and world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip ever.” All the power is needed to help the phone perform its new Galaxy AI-powered features, turning your device into what Samsung describes as a “True AI Companion.” The S25 features Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser for Videos. The S25+ and S25 Ultra boasts all of the previously listed features plus ProScaler for QHD+. All three S25 models also feature an integrated AI platform, Personalized AI, and Gemini integration, thanks to the inclusion of a special button on the side of the phone.A long press of the Gemini Button allows you to issue voice commands between Samsung, Google, and third-party apps. For example, you can add an event to your calendar via text or ask for a YouTube video to be summarized, thanks to Cross App Action. Other AI-based improvements include Smart Select, now being called AI Select.

It intelligently knows what’s on the screen and provides suggestions, such as turning a video into a gif or summarizing the text.

interpret text, speech, images and videos and also enables interactions between you and your S25 device that feels natural.

Pricing and Color Options

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299.99 (Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black. Online exclusives are Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.) DEAL: Save up to $1,200+. Get up to $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 Samsung Credits

Galaxy S25+: $999.99 (Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow. Online exclusives include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold) DEAL: Save up to $800+. Get up to $700 instant trade-in credit and $100 Samsung Credit.

(Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow. Online exclusives include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold) Galaxy S25: $799.99 (Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow. Online exclusives include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold) DEAL: Save up to $550+. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit toward Galaxy S25 and $50 instant Samsung Credit.

