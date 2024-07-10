Subscribe
Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold6 & More

Samsung Unpacks It’s New Galaxy Ring, The Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 Pro & Galaxy Watch Ultra

Published on July 10, 2024
Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

Samsung is back with its annual summer Unpacked event, and while the tech giant’s foldable smartphones were the headliners, the new accessories might have stolen the show.
Samsung continues to reinforce that it is all in on the foldable smartphone and makes the case that it is the leader in the technology, and based on the reception to its foldable devices, you would be hard-pressed to argue against that.
Today, at the Samsung Unpacked event, the company officially revealed its new Galaxy Ring, which we honestly believe was the biggest announcement, the Galaxy Watch 7 and new Galaxy Watch Ultra offering, the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, which feature a new design, and, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and X Fold6 smartphones. Let’s break it all down for you.

The Galaxy Ring

Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

Due to the pandemic, constant health monitoring has become an even more critical feature of wearable devices. Still, sometimes you don’t want to wear your Galaxy Watch to sleep or everywhere. Keeping that in mind, Samsung finally unveiled its long-teased Galaxy Ring wearable, putting it in competition with other smart rings like Oura. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is explicitly built to work within the Samsung ecosystem of devices through the Samsung Health app without paying for a subscription.
The Galaxy Ring offers wearers fitness-tracking features, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and more while being less intrusive than the Galaxy Watch. It will be available in three color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It costs $399, can be preordered now, and will ship on July 24. We fully expect the Galaxy Ring to be a popular Samsung device.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro Gets A New Design

Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

The Galaxy Buds have always been among our favorite earbuds because of their design, making them less noticeable. For the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, Samsung decided to switch things up drastically with a new stem design, which the company claims gives the wearer a more comfortable fit. The Buds3 and Buds3 Pro feature a new pinch feature to play/pause music. Pinching or sliding your fingers along the stems adjusts the volume and is customizable. Three well-placed microphones help catch your voice better and analyze surrounding noise to help improve noise cancellation. Buds3 Pro owners get features like enhanced Voice Detect and adaptive noise control. The Buds3 Pro can even detect when you’re speaking or when an emergency siren is going off in the area.
AI features include an interpreter, allowing for translating foreign languages in real-time or issuing voice commands. What separates the buds is that the Buds3 Pro are in-canal earbuds, while Buds3 are more open and don’t create a seal in your ear, allowing outside noise to get in. The Buds3 Pro does the opposite, providing the wearer with better isolation. The Buds3 ($180) and Buds3 Pro ($250) are available for preorder and will ship on July 24.

 Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

Samsung is going Utlra with its smartwatch for the first time. The Galaxy Watch Ultra replaces the pro model and is much bigger and durable than the Galaxy Watch 7. The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in one size, features three buttons, and a 1.5-inch display. It has 10ATM water resistance, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 100 meters, and a titanium build.
The software gets a boost with a new Multi-Sports tile that tracks multi-course workouts. The bigger size also means a bigger battery than Samsung promises wearers will get up to 100 hours in power saving mode and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving. The Galaxy Watch Ultra costs $650, is available for preorder, and ships on July 24.
Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a sleeker design, comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and has some upgrades from the previous Galaxy Smart Watch models. On the health tracking tip, the Galaxy Watch 7 features the new FDA-authorized (not yet FDA-approved) sleep apnea tracking. The new dual-frequency GPS allows for better, more accurate location tracking. Energy Score and AI-based Wellness Tips (also available on the Ultra model) help wearers monitor their health constantly. The 40mm model is available in Green and Cream, and the 44mm in Green and Silver. The Galaxy Watch 7, available for preorder and will cost $300 for the Wi-Fi model, is also available.

Galaxy Z Flip6 & Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

Finally, it’s time to discuss the Galaxy Z Fold6 and ZFlip6. Both models present no extreme design changes but boast some substantial upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is lighter and slimmer than the previous model. The outer screen is slightly bigger, coming in at 6.3 inches, and the rounded corners have been ditched for more squared-off corners.
The inside display remains the same size but is much brighter, reaching 2,600 nits. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the new chipset under the hood that powers the phone, and a larger vapor chamber allows for better cooling. Samsung also included AI features to make the Z Fold6 an even more powerful tool, including adding the Google Gemini app as an AI assistant.
Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

The Fold6 will also feature AI-powered image editing and creation tools like Sketch To Draw, which use AI to turn your doodles into potential works of art. The camera on the Z Fold6 isn’t much of an upgrade from the previous model but does feature new AI camera improvements. The battery remains the same, at 4,400mAh. The Z Fold6 will cost $1,900, comes in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, and is currently available for preorder.
Samsung Unpacked 2024

Source: Samsung / Samsung Unpacked

Like last year, the Z Flip6 model gets the most upgrades. Like its big brother, it also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, 12GB of RAM up from 8GB, and a bigger 4,000mAh battery.
The Z Flip6’s primary camera, the Flexcam, is now 50MP, the ultrawide is 12MP, and the selfie camera is now 10MP. Fun upgrades like Camcorder Grip allow for smoother video recording, and AI Auto Zoom has been added. The Galaxy Z Flip6 costs $1,100 and comes in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colorways.

